Zaid Darbar reveals what wife Gauahar Khan told him about ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon before entering Alliance

Television actor Kushal Tandon is currently seen in Prime Video's reality show Alliance. Joining him on the show is choreographer and content creator Zaid Darbar, who is married to actor Gauahar Khan, Kushal's former girlfriend. While many expected the two to be at odds, they have been part of the same group since the beginning of the show. Zaid has now revealed the advice Gauahar gave him about Kushal before he entered Alliance. Zaid Darbar recalls wife Gauahar Khan's words about Kushal Tandon on Alliance.

Zaid Darbar about Gauahar Khan thinks of ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon While talking infront of Sohail Khan, Zaid said, "Tera mera toh rishta hi aisa hai ki shuruat main hi humari ladai ho sakte the. But experience aadmi hi samajh paayega (The kind of relationship you and I have, it was only natural that we could have clashed right from the beginning. But only someone with experience will truly understand that)." Kushal then asked Sohail if he knew their history and said, "Once I was in love with some girl, and he is married to that girl."

Sohail appreciated them for being friends despite their history, to which Zaid said, "We are very cordial because we are mature. 15 saal ho gaye is baat ko aur mere do bacche hogye. Aur meri biwi mereko bus ek baat boli, ki voh bahut accha insaan hai Zaid. Biwi pe andha bharosa hai mujhe (It's been 15 years since then, and I now have two children. My wife told me just one thing—that Zaid is a very good person. I trust my wife completely, without any doubt)." Earlier, Zaid had admitted that he was nervous meeting Kushal but the actor hugged him as soon as he saw him in Alliance.

The two have been a part of the same group since day 1 in the show. Zaid has often referred to Kushal as his friend and has also never shied away from showing Kushal a mirror and calling him out on his behaviour inside the house. While they were in the same team even in third week, the ace of the show, Mini Mathur, separated them and sent Zaid to a different group so that he can shine.

Gauahar and Kushal had met each other on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. The two fell in love with each other and started dating on the Salman Khan show. However, in 2014, The couple parted ways.

Later, in November 2020, she got engaged to actor Zaid Darbar, son of music director Ismail Darbar. The two were married on 25 December of the same year. The couple is blessed with two sons.