Zaid Darbar reveals what wife Gauahar Khan told him about ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon before entering Alliance
Zaid Darbar credited his and Kushal Tandon's maturity for not having a fight inside Alliance despite having a history.
Television actor Kushal Tandon is currently seen in Prime Video's reality show Alliance. Joining him on the show is choreographer and content creator Zaid Darbar, who is married to actor Gauahar Khan, Kushal's former girlfriend. While many expected the two to be at odds, they have been part of the same group since the beginning of the show. Zaid has now revealed the advice Gauahar gave him about Kushal before he entered Alliance.
Zaid Darbar about Gauahar Khan thinks of ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon
While talking infront of Sohail Khan, Zaid said, "Tera mera toh rishta hi aisa hai ki shuruat main hi humari ladai ho sakte the. But experience aadmi hi samajh paayega (The kind of relationship you and I have, it was only natural that we could have clashed right from the beginning. But only someone with experience will truly understand that)." Kushal then asked Sohail if he knew their history and said, "Once I was in love with some girl, and he is married to that girl."
Sohail appreciated them for being friends despite their history, to which Zaid said, "We are very cordial because we are mature. 15 saal ho gaye is baat ko aur mere do bacche hogye. Aur meri biwi mereko bus ek baat boli, ki voh bahut accha insaan hai Zaid. Biwi pe andha bharosa hai mujhe (It's been 15 years since then, and I now have two children. My wife told me just one thing—that Zaid is a very good person. I trust my wife completely, without any doubt)." Earlier, Zaid had admitted that he was nervous meeting Kushal but the actor hugged him as soon as he saw him in Alliance.
The two have been a part of the same group since day 1 in the show. Zaid has often referred to Kushal as his friend and has also never shied away from showing Kushal a mirror and calling him out on his behaviour inside the house. While they were in the same team even in third week, the ace of the show, Mini Mathur, separated them and sent Zaid to a different group so that he can shine.
Gauahar and Kushal had met each other on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. The two fell in love with each other and started dating on the Salman Khan show. However, in 2014, The couple parted ways.
Later, in November 2020, she got engaged to actor Zaid Darbar, son of music director Ismail Darbar. The two were married on 25 December of the same year. The couple is blessed with two sons.
About Alliance
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance brings together celebrities from different fields, including actors, influencers, gamers and content creators, who initially enter the game in pairs. As the competition progresses, unexpected twists force contestants to switch alliances, test their loyalty and strategise to survive. The show is available to watch on Prime Video with new episodes releasing every day at 12 noon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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