Gauahar Khan slams Kushal Tandon's joke, backs Zaid Darbar: ‘Not every ignorant thing needs a knee-jerk reaction’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gauahar shared a note which read, ‘The more secure you are, the less you take offence.’ She added in the caption, “Not every ignorant thing needs a knee-jerk reaction. The wise know to do better. Proud of you @zaid_darbar.” In another post, she praised Zaid's performance in Alliance and said, “Killer performance with 0 insecurities.”

What was the joke? While chatting with Mini Mathur in the gym area, Kushal claimed he had scored a big win over Zaid the previous night. When Mini asked him how, Zaid explained that he had asked Kushal for a cigarette because the ones he had were "bekar" (bad). In response, Kushal quipped, "Tujhe saali, saari meri cheezin pasand aati hai" ("You always like my things"), a remark that many viewers believed was a reference to Gauahar, whom Kushal had previously dated.

Mini appeared shocked by the comment, while Arslan Goni, who entered the show as Kushal's alliance partner, asked both Zaid and Kushal not to make such remarks on the show. Responding to him, Kushal said, "It's a joke."

Kushal and Gauahar met on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and fell in love. However, they broke up in 2014. In 2020, Gauahar got engaged to Zaid, and the couple married in December of the same year. They welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in 2023 and their second son in 2025.