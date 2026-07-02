Gauahar Khan slams Nikhil Chinapa of creating rift between Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon: ‘Acting like a snake’

She further explained that Zaid's conversation with Armaan Khera was simply an attempt to help him understand Kushal Tandon's perspective. According to Gauahar, there was nothing strategic or manipulative about the interaction and no hidden motive behind it.

Gauahar also defended her husband, Zaid Darbar, after Nikhil questioned his intentions in the game. She said Zaid has been transparent from the beginning and has chosen to stay away from unnecessary politics inside the house. "And don't you ever say that Zaid is not 100% because he's the one who's all clear, and he's the one who actually is to the face. He's not getting into all this political jhamela," she asserted.

Reacting to the episode on her Instagram stories on Thursday, Gauahar Khan directly addressed Nikhil Chinapa. She began by acknowledging his years of experience in the reality show space but said she believed he had completely misjudged what was happening inside the house. "I'm sorry. Nikhil Chinapa, you have all my respect because I really like you and you have a lot of experience. But the only one playing everyone around is you," she said.

It is the season of reality shows. Whilst Lock Upp 2 is airing on Netflix India, Alliance is setting fire on Prime Video. The latter witnessed one of its biggest face-offs yet after actor Gauahar Khan stepped in to defend her husband, Zaid Darbar . As a discussion around gameplay escalated, she directly challenged Nikhil Chinapa over his remarks, on her Instagram and called him out for creating a rift between Zaid and her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon .

Gauahar questions Nikhil's understanding of the house Gauahar then shifted her attention to Nikhil's own game, saying he had completely misjudged what was happening inside the house. According to her, he believed Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni were firmly on his side, but that wasn't the case at all. "Nikhil, you're the one playing a very silly game because you think Kushal and Arslan are on your side. But Kushal has clearly told Vanshaj [Singh] to vote you out. So tell me, who really hasn't understood the game?" she fired back.

Gauahar went on to question Nikhil's understanding of the game, saying he was busy doubting other people's intentions while failing to see what was unfolding around him. "You're questioning someone else's intentions when your own reading of the situation is completely off. Please come out and watch the show—I honestly thought you were cleverer than this," she added.

Taking her criticism a step further, Gauahar accused Nikhil of applying one set of rules to himself and another to everyone else. She said he describes his own moves as smart strategy but is quick to judge others for playing the game in a similar way. "When you do it, it's called strategy and gameplay. When you do it, you're 'loyal.' But when someone else has a straightforward conversation or speaks for someone else's benefit, you try to create conflict and turn people against them? I didn't expect that from you," she said.

Accuses Nikhil of creating differences between Zaid and Kushal Gauahar also accused Nikhil of trying to come between Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon, saying the two had built a genuine bond inside the house. She alleged that Nikhil was unnecessarily planting doubts and attempting to damage their friendship.

"Just because Kushal and Zaid are getting along, you're the one acting like a snake and trying to drive a wedge between them by saying, 'Don't trust Zaid.' But honestly, who can trust you? You weren't even loyal to your own alliance. You switched sides from Day 1. So I don't think you're in any position to lecture anyone about trust," she declared.