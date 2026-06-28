Kushal Tandon threatens to beat Vanshaj Singh during heated fight in Alliance; internet calls him 'arrogant, bully'

During the first task in Alliance, the teams were asked to make strategic decisions and deduct points from their rivals. Tensions flared when Vanshaj asked Kushal and his team a straightforward question about whether they planned to deduct points from his team. Instead of giving a direct answer, Kushal remained evasive, sparking a heated verbal exchange. During the argument, Kushal addressed Vanshaj as "beta", prompting the influencer to retort by calling him "babu"—a remark that did not go down well with the actor.

The new reality show Alliance wasted no time serving up drama. In the very first task, actor Kushal Tandon got into a heated argument with content creator Vanshaj Singh and even threatened to beat him up. His behaviour did not sit well with viewers, many of whom have since labelled him a bully on social media.

Kushal warned Vanshaj, saying, "Vansh, tameez se beta (Behave yourself, son)." To this, Vanshaj immediately replied, "Beta nahi bolna (Don't call me 'son')." While everyone hoped the tension would die down, the argument escalated further, with Kushal saying, "Mere contract mein thappad maarna allowed hai (My contract allows me to slap)." Vanshaj responded, "Gunda ho bhai, gangster ho? (Are you a goon? A gangster?)"

Kushal then made a shocking statement, saying, "Mere contract mein likha hai ke main maar sakta hoon. Agar tu aggravate karega toh itna pit jaayega ke sabke saamne mar jaayega… mazaak nahi kar raha (My contract says I'm allowed to hit. If you keep provoking me, you'll get beaten so badly that you'll die in front of everyone... I'm not joking)." An angry Vanshaj then challenged Kushal to hit him.

Host Kunal Kemmu quickly stepped in to de-escalate the situation, making it clear that no contestant was allowed to hit another. However, he also added that this did not mean anyone should deliberately provoke others.

The clip from the episode quickly went viral on the internet, with many viewers criticising Kushal's behaviour. One Reddit user wrote, "I don't like Vanshaj, but here he is not wrong. Kushal is a bully." Another commented, "Bacche ko dhamki de raha hai (He's threatening a kid)." Another user wrote, "Wannabe Sidharth Shukla." A different comment read, "Kushal just has an ego," while another added, "Vanshaj is just standing up for himself. Kushal is clearly wrong and arrogant."