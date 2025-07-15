Kushal Tandon reveals shocking details of fan entering his home; she DMed, 'I’ll be meeting you, nothing can stop it'

TV actor Kushal Tandon recently experienced a deeply unsettling incident when a female fan managed to enter his home by posing as a close acquaintance. The unexpected breach has left him both shocked and concerned for his family’s safety. Kushal Tandon gave details about a security breach by a fan that raised concerns for his family's safety.

'This one truly blew my mind'

Recalling the incident, Kushal told The Times of India, “As actors, we’re used to unusual fan encounters, but this one truly blew my mind. I walked into my house to find a woman comfortably chatting with my parents — someone I had never seen in my life.”

The fan reportedly convinced the building’s security guard that she was a friend of the actor. Unfortunately, a malfunctioning intercom system allowed her to bypass the usual security protocol. Once at his doorstep, she told the household staff that she was there to meet Kushal’s mother. His mother, assuming the woman was a known friend of her son, welcomed her inside.

Kushal, alarmed by a phone call from his mother, sensing something was amiss, rushed home. “I calmly asked the woman to leave. But she oddly asked for a glass of water and questioned why I hadn’t been replying to her messages.”

The fan had been sending DMs for 3 years

What followed was even more disturbing. Upon checking his Instagram DMs, Kushal discovered the woman had been sending him messages for over three years, maintaining a one-sided conversation. On the day of the intrusion, she had even sent him a picture of his building with a chilling message that read “I’ll be meeting you today, and nothing in the world can stop it.”

Kushal issued a statement

Deeply unsettled, Kushal took to social media on 12 July to speak about the incident and raise awareness about personal boundaries. "Hey everyone, today something happened that I need to talk about. While I was out, a fan entered my home without permission. I want to make it very clear—this is not okay. My parents live with me now, and their safety and peace matter more than anything. I understand the love, and I’m grateful for the support, but crossing personal boundaries like this is deeply unsettling," Kushal wrote in his statement.