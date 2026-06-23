Alliance trailer: Concept, contestants and other details about Kunal Kemmu's show that ‘looks better than Lock Upp’

The trailer starts with a man running towards Kunal, saying, "The names of the alliances have arrived. This is followed by Kunal saying, "Duniya main aane ke liye tumhe doctor ke haath lagte hain aur jaane ke liye chaar kandhe (When you come into this world, you are carried in by a doctor's hands; when you leave it, you are carried away on four shoulders). You didn't arrive alone and won't leave alone either. Because this world runs on alliances. But none of this is going to happen in this show."

While Bigg Boss ' new season is yet to begin, two new reality shows are coming up on OTT: Farah Khan and Ritesh Deshmukh's Lock Upp season 2 on Netflix and Kunal Kemmu -hosted Alliance on Prime Video. The trailer of Prime Video has finally been released with full list of contestants and Kunal explaining the exact concept of the show. Fans have also flooded the comment section, sharing their views.

Kunal explained how Alliance is different from other reality shows and said, "The difference is we have lied to the contestants. They think that because the show's name is Alliance, they will form alliances here. However, the truth is that from the first day, their alliances will break."

Concept of Alliance He further explained that the alliances will go against each and nothing would go according to their strategies. Rather, the contestants will be dancing to the "system's tune." He confirmed that there will be a new fight, chaos every day at 12 noon.

Another twist to the show is that every week, there will be two eliminations, but at the same time, two wildcards will also enter the house. While there will be 16 contestants and eight pairs, only one of them will lift the trophy of the show and become the ultimate winner.

The show will unfold across 42 episodes over six weeks, with fresh episodes streaming daily at 12 noon. The Allies will face physical and knowledge-based games, secret missions, and manipulative tactics. And while every Ally strives to rack up points to stay in the game, loyalty is a currency no one can afford, as close Allies may just become their fiercest enemies.

Confirmed contestants of Alliance The contestants on the show include actor and politician Ravi Kishan, who is entering the show with his daughter Riva Kishan. Television actor Kushal Tandon will be entering the show with Arslan Goni. Choreographer and content creator, Zaid Darbar, teams up with actor and his friend Daisy Shah.

Actor and popular television host Mimi Mathur is entering the show with DJ and VJ Nikhil Chinappa. Digital creator and dancer Ruhee Dosani partners with television actor Niti Taylor. Content creators Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed pair up for the show. Apart from them, gaming creator Payal Dhare, aka Payal Gaming, joins the show with Punjabi actor Sabby Suri. Lastly, German actor Delbar Arya has paired up with actor, musician and writer Armaan Khera.

Fans expressed excitement for the show. One of the comments read, "This definitely looks better than Lock Upp." Another commented, "Excited for this." Another fan commented, "This looks smashing." The show is scheduled to premiere on June 26 on Prime Video.