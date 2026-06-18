Tanya Mittal backs Bigg Boss 19 housemate Pranit More amid ₹370 biryani remark row: ‘Galti insaan se hoti hai’

Stand-up comedian Pranit continues to find himself at the centre of a storm after the controversial “ ₹370 biryani” remark made during one of his recent shows, which triggered outrage online and led to an FIR by the Maharashtra Cyber Police. While the comedian has since issued a public apology, the backlash against him shows no signs of slowing down. Now, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has reacted to the stir. Following the uproar, the Maharashtra Cyber Police registered an FIR against Pranit and Himanshu over their obscene and derogatory remarks.

Tanya has urged people to show empathy and argued that while Pranit should be held accountable, social media should not turn into a space for relentless toxicity.

During one of Pranit’s shows, 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a ‘return’ on his investment. Himanshu had earlier apologised for his comments, and Pranit also expressed deep regret over how the event unfolded.

Tanya Mittal seeks forgiveness for Pranit More Recently, Tanya appeared on a Fever FM show on YouTube, where she spoke about Pranit amid the controversy surrounding the widely criticised “ ₹370 biryani” remark, which was made during one of his performances.

While making it clear that she does not endorse Pranit's actions, Tanya argued that nobody deserves to be relentlessly vilified online over a mistake. She said people have every right to hold someone accountable, but there should also be a point where the criticism stops.

Talking about the stir, Tanya said, “I do feel bad for Pranit as well. A mistake was made, FIRs were filed against him, and he was subjected to intense public backlash. But we shouldn’t forget that everyone has a family. What he did was wrong, and all of this happened because of it, but human beings do make mistakes. He made one and apologised for it. After a certain point, we need to think about whether social media is becoming too toxic. We should all remember that tomorrow, any one of us could be in his place. I’m saying this today, but if I make a mistake tomorrow, social media won’t spare me either. There comes a point when we should put ourselves in the other person’s shoes and know when to stop.”

Tanya also pointed out that anyone can make mistakes and that people should try to put themselves in another person's position before joining the hate campaigns. She added, “Ek point ke baad ruk jana chahiye. Bura bolo, kisi pe sawal uthao then stop. Itna karo ki aaj uska parivar bhi samaj me reh paye…Woh bhi insaan hai aur galti insaan se hoti hai. (After a certain point, people should stop. Criticise someone, question their actions if you want, but then let it end there. Don’t take it so far that their family can no longer live with dignity in society. He is a human being too, and human beings make mistakes.)”