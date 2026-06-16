Tanya Mittal urges fans to stop comparing her with Amaal Mallik: ‘He is a superstar, main kaun hi hoon?’

Bigg Boss 19-fame Tanya Mittal befriended composer Amaal Mallik at the beginning of the show. However, their friendship soon took a sour turn, with Amaal going against her. Now, even though the show is over and both are busy with their professional lives, their fandoms often clash online. Tanya recently revealed that she has no conversation with Amaal and urged everyone to stop comparing them. She also put an end to rumours of a rift with Bhagyashree and Gullu. Following Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik denies romantic links with Tanya Mittal, stating their relationship was shaped by the show's format.

Tanya Mittal says she has no comparison with Amaal Mallik Recently, Tanya held an AMA session on Instagram, where she addressed claims about Amaal and his manager taking digs at her. When a fan asked her, “What’s your conversation with Amaal?”, Tanya replied, “I have no conversation with Amaal. Main nahi chahti aap mujhe aur Amaal ko compare karo. Please. Mujhe samajh main aata hai usko voh jo manager voh itna kyun mere khilaaf tweet karta hai ya uska jo fandom hai voh kyun itna baukhlaya rehta hai ki take down this girl. Kyunki main samajhti hoon naa yaar, voh industry aisi hai (I have no conversation with Amaal. I don't want people to compare me with Amaal. Please. I understand why his manager keeps tweeting against me so much, or why his fandom seems so agitated and keeps saying, ‘Take down this girl.’ Because I understand how this industry works, yaar).”

She added, “Voh 10 saal se vahan hai, pata nahi Kabir Singh se leke kahan kahan ke gaane hai usne. Main kaun hi hoon? 6 mahine pehle aayi hoon. Toh unhe toh lagega naa yaar itni importance kyun de rahe ho isse? But Amaal aisa nahi hai, main Amaal ke saath rahi hoon 100 din. Amaal accha insaan hai and mera aur Amaal ka koi comparison nahi hai, Amaal superstar hai. Mereliye Amaal bahut bada star hai, pehle kyunki voh mera dost tha isliye and dusra kyunki voh Amaal Mallik hai (He has been there for 10 years. I don’t even know how many songs he has done, from Kabir Singh to so many other projects. Who am I, after all? I’ve only been around for six months. So it’s natural for people to wonder, ‘Why are you giving her so much importance?’ But Amaal is not like that. I spent 100 days with Amaal. He is a genuinely good person, and there is absolutely no comparison between him and me. Amaal is a superstar. To me, Amaal is a very big star — firstly because he is my friend, and secondly because he is Amaal Mallik).”

During the AMA, she also reacted to rumours of a fallout with her Maa Hai Na co-stars Bhagyashree and Gullu. When a fan asked her to choose between the two, Tanya said she liked both of them and insisted that she had no issues with either.

She said, “Uss din zaroor interview waale din thoda mazak masti zayada hogaya tha (That day, during the interview, the joking and banter probably went a little too far), but Bhagyashree apologised, and she is a sweet girl. I don't fight with anyone, I try to keep silent. She is saying anything about me in interviews, but I am not against her.”Her comments came after Bhagyashree accused Tanya of belittling her on a podcast and not taking a joke sportingly.