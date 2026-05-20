'Even nepotism isn't working': Amaal Mallik claims 'big boys' in Bollywood removed him from 60 films

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has shared a long note to his fans on social media, accusing unnamed powerful people in the film and music industry of sidelining him and removing him from five dozen projects over the years. Amaal apologised to his fans and said he is content with doing just indie music if he doesn’t get films. Amaal Mallik talks about facing politics in Bollywood.

Amaal Mallik says he was removed from 60 films On Tuesday night, Amaal shared a long note addressed to his fans on Instagram Stories. “The big boys in powerful positions have got me out of more than 60 odd projects. 20 films toh maine khud hi mana kar diye as it was beneath me to work in those setups. The musician in me wouldn't be able to respect himself. I still did my bit, and will always do my best to put music and shoot videos whenever possible for my fans, with or without the movies. No regrets at all, it's their loss :) But somehow it becomes a loss to my listeners & fans, and I'm sorry for that, but I need to make it clear to all of you,” it read.

Amaal added that he has been doing his best, but ‘powerful people’ within the industry don’t want him to be a part of their films. “I'm trying my best for the last 8 years, with utmost sincerity & obviously some respectful terms & conditions of working but sadly it doesn't work for this place. Plus my inability to hide the truth about this place and its workings irks them further and leads to pointless threats to me and family. There are some very powerful set of people that don't want me to be part of their films or any film for a matter of fact, and it's not just LABELS, it's beyond that NOW, it's a mixed syndicate of egoistic humans,” the singer-composer added.