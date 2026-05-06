Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal starts shoot for her first show with Ektaa Kapoor: ‘Star toh ban gaye’

In a video shared from her vanity van, Tanya spoke candidly about her emotions as she embarked on this new phase. She said, "Finally the shoot of my first show has started with Balaji. I am so happy. This ia different feeling. Star toh ban gaye aur pehla show bhi sign hogaya (I have become a star and even signed my first show). I am very excited for all the fans because it's their dream. I have just did a little hardwork but they have done more. So everybody, congratulations, we have started the shoot of our first show."

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal is all set to step into the world of fiction television as she begins shooting for her acting debut with Ektaa Kapoor ’s yet-untitled show. Marking a significant milestone in her career, Tanya recently took to social media to share a glimpse from the sets, announcing that she has officially started filming her first project with Balaji Telefilms. The actor also expressed deep gratitude towards her fans, crediting them for being an integral part of her journey so far.

Along with the video, Tanya penned a heartfelt note, saying that the moment belongs to everyone who believed in her and stood by her through thick and thin. She wrote, "With a heart full of gratitude...Congratulations to my entire Tanya Ka Parivaar. we have officially begun the shoot of our very first show with Balaji Telefilms. This moment is not just mine... it belongs to all of you who believed, waited, and stood by me. A special thank you to ektarkapoor ma'am for this opportunity. This was never just my dream- it was a shared hope of our entire family. I promise to give my heart and soul into this journey and make you all proud. Grateful. Humbled. Just getting started..."

This opportunity traces back to her time inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, hosted by Salman Khan. During one of the episodes, Ektaa Kapoor had entered the show to promote Naagin 7 and announced that she was keen on casting two contestants in her upcoming projects, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik. At the time, Tanya had called the offer a “dream come true”, and now, that dream is finally materialising.