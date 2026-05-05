Ektaa Kapoor finally reacts to Naagin 7 VFX blunder after unedited blue screen in latest episode left viewers in shock

A viewer shared a meme on the editing concern with a scene from the show, where a Naagin was seen transforming into a dragon and breathing fire. They wrote in the caption, “Ekta Ma'am on her way to the office from Thailand after yesterday's Naagin blue screen mistake by the editors.” Ektaa shared the meme on her Instagram Stories and quipped, “Eggjacctlyyy (Exactly).”

What caused the social media stir? It all started after many social media users shared a screenshot from the episode of Naagin 7, which featured a blue screen in the background, while Priyanka stood at the extreme left. It was meant to be an action scene where Ahana took down her enemies. One Reddit user wrote, “I thought my stream glitched but this is literally a full blue screen setup with visible wires and actors just lying there lol. This looks like raw VFX footage, not a finished episode. Has anyone else noticed this or is my app bugging?”

One social media user wrote, “Unedited vfx.... VFX???? Do they even do this??? Like this is more surprising to me. Maybe they are trying to prove that they do put a little effort in editing and not 100% rely on AI.” Another commented, “I was caught soooo off guard when I saw that unedited part.”

This is not the first time that Ektaa has addressed concerns about using AI or editing in the show. In March, Ektaa admitted that she is facing a lot of negative reactions for the use of AI.

Ektaa said via Instagram Stories, “I am getting so much hate for my A.I. episodes.” She then flipped the camera to the other side of the room where the writers of the show sat beside one another. Ektaa pointed at them and in a lighthearted manner, quipped, “Ye hain woh log! Ye! AI ke bhooke! I am innocent! These 3! Har scene mein aeroplane, ye woh… Nahi main hoon! Main. Mujhe chahiye dragon, plane, with no budget (These are the people responsible for it! Every scene has to have aeroplane and what not. Actually I am the one responsible! I want dragons and planes with no budget).”

The show is the seventh season of one of Indian television’s longest-running franchises. It follows a shape-shifting naagin who sets out to save the world while avenging her family’s murder, all while facing a dragon, the main antagonist this season. The series also stars Namik Paul and Kanika Mann in key roles and is available to stream on JioHotstar.