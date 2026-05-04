Did Naagin 7 air unedited VFX scene with blue screen in its latest episode? Internet says ‘Gemini ka free limit khatam’

A Reddit user shared a screenshot from the episode of Naagin 7, which featured a blue screen in the background, while Priyanka stood at the extreme left. It was meant to be an action scene where Ahana took down her enemies. The user wrote, “I thought my stream glitched but this is literally a full blue screen setup with visible wires and actors just lying there lol. This looks like raw VFX footage, not a finished episode. Has anyone else noticed this or is my app bugging?”

Naagin 7, produced by Ektaa Kapoor and starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead, is creating buzz but for all the wrong reasons. After the latest episode aired on Sunday, many viewers noticed that it contained a scene where a blue screen was fully visible. The makers of Naagin 7 have now come under criticism, with many calling out the laziness and questioning how this could go unnoticed.

Several other viewers came to agree and shared that even they saw the same blue screen appear during the episode and were taken aback. One wrote, “Unedited vfx.... VFX???? Do they even do this??? Like this is more surprising to me. Maybe they are trying to prove that they do put a little effort in editing and not 100% rely on AI.” Another wrote, “I was caught soooo off guard when I saw that unedited part.”

A comment read, “The Editors were too sleepy I guess.” Another user quipped, “Naagin went to meet Avatar!” “Iss waale shot pe prompt daalna bhul gaye (They forgot to add the prompt in this shot) or Gemini ka free limit khatam ho gaya hoga (The free limit for Gemini AI must be over).”

Ektaa on using AI in Naagin In March, Ektaa Kapoor had addressed the trolling for the overuse of AI in the episodes of Naagin 7. In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, Ektaa said, “I am getting so much hate for my A.I. episodes.” She then flipped the camera to the other side of the room where the writers of the show sat beside one another. Ektaa pointed at them and in a lighthearted manner, quipped, “Ye hain woh log! Ye! AI ke bhooke! I am innocent! These 3! Har scene mein aeroplane, ye woh… Nahi main hoon! Main. Mujhe chahiye dragon, plane, with no budget (These are the people responsible for it! Every scene has to have aeroplane and what not. Actually I am the one responsible! I want dragons and planes with no budget).”

The show is the seventh season of one of Indian television’s longest-running franchises. It follows a shape-shifting naagin who sets out to save the world while avenging her family’s murder, all while facing a dragon, the main antagonist this season. The series also stars Namik Paul and Kanika Mann in key roles and is available to stream on JioHotstar.