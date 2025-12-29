OG Naagin Mouni Roy reacts to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary taking over in Season 7; fans call it ‘queen crowning queen’

Season 7 of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural TV show Naagin premiered on December 27 with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary taking over the titular role. Mouni Roy, who played the role in the first season along with Adaa Khan, took to Instagram on Monday to congratulate Priyanka for taking over the role. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary plays the new Naagin in Season 7 after Mouni Roy played it in the first season.

Mouni Roy reacts to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary taking over as Naagin

A new promo for Naagin 7 was released on Monday, which teases how Priyanka’s character gains her superpowers. It also shows her fighting off a wolf trying to kill her. Commenting under the promo, Mouni wrote, “Bestest wishes. May this be the best season yet! (heart and raised hands emojis) @ektarkapoor @priyankachaharchoudhary.” Priyanka replied to her, writing, “You’re the OG and my forever favourite (smile and heart emojis).” Ekta also commented, writing, “Show me the moneeeeee @imouniroy the one who started it all.”

Fans react to Mouni wishing Priyanka good luck

Fans were thrilled to see the ‘OG Naagin’ Mouni, congratulating the new one, Priyanka. “You're the best and og love you mon my moon,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “THE OG NAAGIN GIVING HER BEST WISHES TO OUR NEW NAAGIN.” Some fans even left comments like, “One queen crowning another queen,” and “Mouni gave her best wishes to our new Naagin. Love how Queen lift up another Queen.” For the unversed, Mouni played Shivanya Singh and Shivangi Pratap Singh in Seasons 1 and 2.

Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani took over in Season 3, followed by Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rashami Desai in Season 4, Surbhi Chandna in Season 5, and Tejasswi Prakash and Mahek Chahal in Season 6. “Mouni began the legacy, Surbhi took it to its peak, Nia carried it forward, Chandana revived it, Tejasswi rebuilt it and now the Naagin legacy rests proudly in the hands of #PriyankaChaharChoudhary!! #Naagin7,” wrote an excited fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Naagin will be telecast on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Colors TV and JioHotstar.