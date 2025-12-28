Naagin 7 Twitter review: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Eisha Singh shine; fans love the ‘film-like VFX’, Tejasswi's cameo

Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor is back with another season of her popular television show, Naagin 7. The first episode of the show was released on December 27, and fans of the franchise, who were eagerly waiting for it, have finally shared their reviews on social media. The response has been largely positive. Viewers share their reviews after first episode of Naagin 7.

Season 7 of Naagin stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Eisha Singh and Namik Paul in lead roles, along with Karan Kundrra, Alice Kaushik, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Beena Banerjee in pivotal roles. The show’s first episode has already impressed viewers, with many praising Eisha’s beauty, Priyanka’s acting chops and the show’s VFX. Here is a look at what X users have to say.

Fans praise Naagin 7's VFX

One X user shared visuals from the first episode and wrote, "A separate shoutout to the VFX team of Naagin 7. The standard is set. It legit looks like a movie." Another wrote, "The VFX is excellent. In this era of AI, the editor & their work truly deserve appreciation. The BGM is powerful & consistently enhances the storytelling."

Cast's performances wow audience

Another user tweeted, "The first episode of #Naagin7 was quite impressive. The casting and editing were excellent. Every character contributed to the storyline. Both lead actors played their roles very well. Overall, it was a worthwhile episode to watch."

Praising Priyanka’s acting, another wrote, "When it comes to acting #PriyankaChaharChoudhary completely immerses herself in her character. She has portrayed Purvi's simplicity & innocence so beautifully on screen that u can't take ur eyes off her. Her dialogue delivery perfectly complements the character."

Another viewer wrote, "1st episode of #Naagin7 was actually way better than I expected it to be. All the intros were done well. The special appearances added to the intrigue & story building. I was honestly impressed with #PriyankaChaharChoudhary’s performance. That look is hard to pull off, but she does."

Another tweet read, "Well, Just Completed the first episode of #Naagin7 and the way They Narrate the story like linking to #TejasswiPrakash, Karan Kundra as Professor, and Name Replacement of #EishaSingh and #PriyankaChaharChoudhary. All things are good. Overall, good start. All the best, Pari."

Praising Eisha’s beauty, a fan wrote, "Eisha Singh slays as Ananta in Naagin 7 – pure glam, fierce vibes, and total screen-stealer!" Another wrote, "Ok, where do I start ?! Eisha is going down in the books as one of the sexiest entries EVER in Naagin. Class apart, it takes an actress of her calibre to create the kind of buzz she’s creating right now for a character we know is around for a short time."

Some fans also called Tejasswi Prakash’s cameo a scene-stealer and wrote, "Teju’s screen presence feels truly ethereal…so calm, so captivating. Such a delight to watch her on screen again as a Naagin, and honestly…Teju will always be The Naagin for me." Another wrote, "The effect she has on people has not changed even a bit ." Her powerful avatar as Pratha is so iconic that every time she comes on screen, people legit get goosebumps. Her return on Naagin 7 was deja vu. My forever naagin."

About Naagin 7

In the first glimpse of the show, Ektaa Kapoor hinted at a clash between Naagin and dragons. The show’s premiere has already created a massive buzz, with fans seemingly hooked. Naagin 7 is available to watch on Colors TV and JioHotstar.