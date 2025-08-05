Bigg Boss 18's Eisha Singh leaves fans worried as she shares crying video with blood on face, then issues clarification

Actor and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Eisha Singh left fans distraught with her crying video. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Eisha was seen on a chair inside a room crying bitterly. Eisha Singh shared a video on Instagram.

Eisha Singh leaves fans worried with her disturbing video

In the video, Eisha also had blood on her face. Posting the brief clip, Eisha added, "…..#EishaSingh." Her video made her fans ask if she was ok. Reacting to the post, a person asked, “What happened to you, ma'am? How did this incident happen to you?”

"I was terrified watching this. Numb to my core," read a comment. "I was really scared. What's happening? Call police if you have a problem," wrote a fan. "What's wrong with her? Not looking nice," asked another Instagram user.

Eisha shares reason behind her crying video

After fans left messages, Eisha took to her Instagram Stories and issued a clarification. She said that she didn't want to scare her fans. Eisha added that it was a clip from her upcoming music video. She also thanked her fans for their concern. Eisha wrote, “Hi guys! Didn't mean to scare you all but this was just a clip from my upcoming music video! Thank you for all your concern towards me (smiley face emoji). Love, Eisha.”

Eisha took to her Instagram Stories and issued a clarification.

Internet slams Eisha for promoting song via crying video

This didn't gel with the internet, as a section of the people criticised her. A person said, "Ridiculous and shameless .. entertainment industry has a decent level of promotion .. not cheapness of mixing human emotions and hurting sentiments of your own fans .. in future when a celebrity will really post a painful video no one will believe n they will ignore the pain thinking it’s a promotion tactic .. shame on you .. remove this video if you understand this msg." A comment read, "These actors can sell their own dignity for promotions.... Shame on you."

A few of her fans praised her acting skills, saying that they were impressed. "Amazing and mind-blowing actress. Actor for a reason (best of luck for upcoming music video)," a fan said. "Very good acting Eisha di, you really got us, I almost had a seizure," read a comment.

"First 10 minutes I was shocked that what happened and I'm shouting.. and want to know that everything is alright. Then I realised it was for a project," wrote another fan.

Who is Eisha Singh?

Eisha made her debut with Colors TV's soap drama Ishq Ka Rang Safed in 2015. She has also starred in the romantic dramas Ishq Subhan Allah and Sirf Tum. Last year, she participated in Bigg Boss 18, finishing in sixth place.