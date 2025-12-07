‘Delusion queen’ Tanya Mittal has the Ektaa Kapoor trophy, but does she deserve to win Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19?

With the finale just hours away, one question is dominating every Bigg Boss fan group, X thread and living-room debate: Who truly deserve to win Bigg Boss 19? Tanya Mittal is one of the top 5 finalists of Salman Khan's show, Bigg Boss 19.

After three months of emotional meltdowns, shifting alliances and headline-making fights, Tanya has made her way into the Top 5, facing Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt. But has her journey been strong enough to win the trophy? The answer is complicated.

Instant attraction, instant controversy

Tanya Mittal became the centre of attention from the very first day. She created an enemy within hours when she told Ashnoor Kaur she was jealous of her. By the end of week one, the entire house was discussing Tanya’s life outside Bigg Boss. From the beginning, Tanya positioned herself as someone who was “above” the other female contestants, claiming she got into Bigg Boss 19 purely by wearing sarees and promoting temples. The confidence was admirable, but the attitude reeked of arrogance, and several housemates called her out.

Headlines, claims and attention

Nobody can deny that Tanya has delivered endless headlines. Whether it was claiming she brought 800 sarees, having 15 bodyguards or bragging about flying to Dubai just to eat baklava...she ensured the cameras stayed on her. Negative or positive, attention is attention, and Tanya understood that well. She quickly formed a group with Kunickaa Sadanand and Neelam Giri, and pushed Kunickaa into captaincy by hook or by crook. For someone who claimed she wasn’t a gamer, her moves suggested otherwise.

A personality show and Tanya showed every shade

Bigg Boss is often described as a personality show. Tanya took this very seriously. Viewers saw arrogance, vulnerability, violence, emotional breakdowns and her gossip queen energy. She openly admitted she lives in her own “delusional world,” so it’s impossible to know which of her claims were actually true. But all of this, did mean entertainment value, and Tanya delivered that in abundance.

The fight that changed everything

Tanya repeatedly claimed she wasn’t capable of fighting or raising her voice. But the image shattered during a captaincy task when she fought aggressively with Nehal Chudasama. She even kicked Nehal and threatened to hit her outside the show, without a hint of remorse. For many viewers, this was the moment Tanya’s real nature emerged. The “delicate crybaby act” started looking like a strategy.

Alliances, backstabbing and emotional switches

Tanya’s alliances changed more often than the weather. Kunickaa Sadanand was like a mother figure, until Tanya started backbiting about her. She then switched to Amaal Mallik’s side, calling Zeeshan Quadri her brother. A love angle with Amaal seemed attempted, but never took off. When Salman Khan exposed Tanya’s game plan, crying whenever things didn’t go her way, Amaal, Zeeshan and Baseer all pulled away. None of her relationships lasted, proving Tanya failed to build genuine friendships in the house.

She never abused, but she hit harder

Unlike Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya did not hurl abuses. But she did something worse: she targeted people’s insecurities. She body-shamed Ashnoor Kaur, until Salman exposed her. She mocked Shehbaz for “living off his sister’s money,” making him cry. She commented on Pranit’s looks and even made body-shaming remarks about her closest friend, Neelam. Her gossip sessions with Neelam showed clear insecurity toward the other contestants.

Tanya vs Farrhana: Friends turned foes

Just when it looked like Tanya had found a friend in Farrhana Bhatt, things changed. Seeing Farrhana’s fan following, Tanya began to feel threatened, and the friendship ended in her signature style, another fight. Where others revealed their true personalities, Tanya revealed fifty different versions of hers. Most felt manufactured. She rarely took a stand for herself until the final weeks, always expecting someone else to defend her. She curated narratives about others, including her own friends. While her gossiping, bonding, and constant bragging were entertaining, she lacked core winning qualities: strong opinions, solid relationships and emotional responsibility. And how can one forget Tanya saying, "I am a relatable personality who keeps chanting god's name," a clear hint at her strategic gameplay to use her spiritual side as her advantage to manipulate the audience.

Already a winner?

Tanya seems to have already bagged a trophy, a role in Ektaa Kapoor’s upcoming show. Whether she gets another trophy tomorrow depends entirely on the audience.She has been loud, entertaining, unpredictable and controversial. But she has also been inconsistent, insecure and manipulative.