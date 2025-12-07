Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: HT readers pick Gaurav Khanna as favourite, top 5 to perform at finale

• Bigg Boss 19 began with 16 contestants on 24 August, and two more joined as wild card entrants along the way.

• The grand finale will begin airing at 9 pm with live streaming on JioHotstar and live telecast on Colors TV

• Reports suggest that several eliminated contestants, including Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, will perform on the stage

• The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will also see appearances from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who will be on stage to promote their upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

• Bigg Boss 19 voting results will be announced by Salman Khan a little shy of midnight, when the host will crown the new winner