Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: HT readers pick Gaurav Khanna as favourite, top 5 to perform at finale
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: With five finalists in the fray, host Salman Khan is taking the stage for the final time this season tonight, and announce a new Bigg Boss winner.
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: After three and a half months of twists, turns, tasks, and lots of fights, the fresh season of reality show Bigg Boss is coming to an end today. A new Bigg Boss winner will be crowned tonight by host Salman Khan, with five finalists - Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, and Tanya Mittal - in the fray....Read More
• Bigg Boss 19 began with 16 contestants on 24 August, and two more joined as wild card entrants along the way.
• The grand finale will begin airing at 9 pm with live streaming on JioHotstar and live telecast on Colors TV
• Reports suggest that several eliminated contestants, including Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, will perform on the stage
• The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will also see appearances from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who will be on stage to promote their upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
• Bigg Boss 19 voting results will be announced by Salman Khan a little shy of midnight, when the host will crown the new winner
Bigg Boss 19 grand finale live: HT's Bigg Boss 2019 awards for best moments of the season
Before one of the top 5 contestants takes home the Bigg Boss 19 trophy, here's a look at the titles each of the contestants deserves. Read here to know who takes the crown for chaos, memes, tears and U-turns
Bigg Boss 19 grand finale live: Top 5 to put up a dazzling performance
A promo shows the top - Gaurav, Farrhana, Pranit, Tanya, and Amaal - put up a dazzling performance on the stage at the finale.
Bigg Boss 19 grand finale live: HT readers pick who will win this season
A Twitter poll among readers and followers of Hindustan Times Entertainment determined that Gaurav Khanna is most likely to win this season. The Anupamaa actor garnered 53% of the total votes.
Bigg Boss 19 grand finale live: Can Pranit More, the sidekick who gained the spotlight, win it?
Comedian Pranit More's journey in the Bigg Boss house has been one of growth. He has learnt to take the spotlight, while staying true to his values. We analyse here if he has done enough to win
Bigg Boss 19 grand finale live: Why Farrhana Bhatt could win it all
Farrhana Bhatt braved early eviction to return stronger, and is now a finalist. A strong contender, we decode the reasons that could help her win it all. Read here
Bigg Boss 19 grand finale live: Decoding Amaal Mallik's chances of a win
Singer Amaal Mallik surprised even Salman Khan when he entered the Bigg Boss house this season. While he had issues with his behavious, the singer has learnt his lessons and shown growth. But is it enough? Read here
Bigg Boss 19 grand finale live: Does Gaurav Khanna deserve to win? We decode
Gaurav Khanna began his BB19 journey on the back foot, but has sailed his way to the final. His popularity may end up helping him win the crown. We decode his chances here
Bigg Boss 19 grand finale live: BB18 winner Karan Veer Mehra has a message
Karan Veer Mehra, who won Bigg Boss last season, tweeted on Sunday afternoon, “All the best , may the best man / woman win tonight , looking forward to BB19 finale.”
Bigg Boss 19 grand finale live: How much will the Bigg Boss 19 winner take home?
While the makers have not made an official announcement about the Bigg Boss 19 winner prize money, estimates based on previous winners' prize say that the winner tonight could earn over ₹50 lakh
Bigg Boss 19 grand finale live updates: When and where to watch
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 will stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV simultaneously. The telecast begins at 9 pm. Read here for more details