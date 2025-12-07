Does Amaal Mallik deserve to win Bigg Boss 19? Decoding his chances

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik has earned his place in the finale of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan after surviving 14 weeks in the house. He joins Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal in the finale. Does he deserve to win? That is a question that can be best answered once we take into account how Amaal has dominated this season, from his fights, performances, and captaincy, but never gave up. He is definitely one name that has consistently come up at the top whenever viewers have discussed this season. (Also read: Bigg Boss 19 Awards: Gaurav Khanna to Farrhana Bhatt, who takes the crown for chaos, memes, tears and u-turns?) Amaal Mallik is one of the most talked about contestanst of this season of Bigg Boss.

Amaal Mallik's Bigg Boss journey

Initially, it seemed Amaal was taking his own time to process what was happening in the house and did not find his footing. Salman even pointed out the same issue during a Weekend Ka Var episode. After that episode, Amaal made the conscious choice to step it up with fair and questionable results. The one big point that Amaal scored throughout his stay in the house is the fact that he became very vocal about his choices, decisions and feelings. He performed well during some of the tasks and was a good captain who would make sure all the duties were allotted and all the work done. Even Gauahar Khan noted this quality about him, which was true.

His misbehaviour in the house

However, Amaal has also been extremely volatile and aggressive at times. Who can forget that he snatched the food plate from Farrhana and threw it away during a heated moment. Remember when during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman criticised Amaal and said, “Rozi-roti oopar waale ne diya hai (God gave us food and livelihood). Who gave you the right to go and snatch the plate from her? Aap Farrhana ki maa par gaye, aapko kya lagta hai, aap justified ho? Aap sahi ho (You spoke against her mother, do you think you're justified)?"

Leant his lessons and shown growth

Amaal made mistakes and learnt his lesson, cried and asked for forgiveness, and showed up no matter what. Perhaps this is Amaal's biggest strength; he is what he is. He never tried to hide his faults and never claimed that he was prepared or ready for the game. He stood by his words and learnt the hard way. Viewers certainly related to that aspect of Amaal the most, and that was evident in the fact that despite all the accusations, he survived every nomination.

That being said, Amaal also made considerable relationships inside the house. His friendship with Shehbaaz Badesha was a delight, and the two made for many entertaining moments inside the house. Even Basseer Ali stood by him and showed his support for Amaal. Win or not, Amaal has earned a lot of fans and supporters his way for the way he has survived the season of Bigg Boss. He has shown a lot of mental strength and learnt that not everyone can agree with him, and that is completely fine.

The finale streams on JioHotstar on December 7, with electrifying performances by the Top 5.