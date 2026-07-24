Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show to end with season 5

The popular Apple TV series The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will come to an end with its fifth season. Apple TV announced on Thursday that the final season will premiere in 2027. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star in The Morning Show.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will return as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson. Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm are also set to reprise their roles.

The final season will also introduce several new cast members, including Jeff Daniels, Renee Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes and Lizzy Caplan. Apple TV said more names will be announced later.

Jennifer Aniston, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, said the team always knew that season five would be the last. She said this gave them the chance to give the story a proper ending.

"Going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality and honour these characters the way they deserve," she said.

Speaking about the show's journey, Aniston thanked Apple and the entire cast and crew for supporting the series over the years.

"From the beginning, Apple has supported our vision for The Morning Show, and we feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what's happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor," she said in a press release, as per the publication.

"It's been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast, and our extraordinary writers, producers and crew. We've become such a family, and we're all so excited to share this final season," she added.