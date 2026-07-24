Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya review: A timely series that finds hope in India's broken education and government school system

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya web series review Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Deven Bhojani, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Annapurna Soni and Biswapati Sarkar Director: Himank Gaur Rating: ★★★ The school has been a frequent place for movies or serials, but only a few movies have succeeded in capturing the madness and innocence of the place without being preachy. In recent times when the Indians are discussing about the dysfunctional education system of India, here comes the new series from Prime Video, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. Humour is the tool of choice for the series that manages to maintain a perfect balance of comedy and drama. Produced by the team at Posham Pa Pictures which comprises of Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena and directed by Himank Gaur, the Prime Video serial creates the platform for broken system and how government schools function. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya review: A heartfelt series that finds hope in India's struggling government schools.

What the story is about This drama series is set in the fictional Tinki Toli in Delhi and revolves around an underperforming government school which ironically is named Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. The school is full of apathy; its infrastructure is falling apart, the neighboring community hangs out their clothes on its campus, and even the MLA of the area practically treats the school premises like his guesthouse. The students of the school are hilariously detached, with one believing that the term “mass” in physics means South Indian actor Allu Arjun. Amid all of this chaos stands the chilled-out principal Gyaneshwar Tripathi (Kay Kay Menon), who'd prefer playing cricket with his students rather than disciplining them.

But things start moving ahead in the plot only when the education department holds out a big carrot: If the school manages to perform a miracle by getting into one of the top ten schools in Delhi based on the tenth standard board examinations results, then both the principal and his wife get to go to Cambridge University for an all-expenses paid training course. It is not because of any newly acquired idealism that Gyaneshwar suddenly gets motivated; it is because of an emotional need to provide his suffering wife, Sushma (Prachee Shah), the opportunity of a foreign visit. For doing the impossible, he needs to motivate a bunch of imperfect, underpaid teachers and deal with the constant interference of a local politician, Goldy (Deven Bhojani), and his vengeful assistant, Urmila (Archana Puran Singh).

Performances Kay Kay Menon is great as Gyaneshwar Tripathi and takes a break from being too intense and serious in acting. Playing a bit absent minded but good-natured principal, he comes up with witty and likable mannerisms very easily. Archana Puran Singh is great as Urmila Devi, the principal's worst enemy. Her comic timing and knack for playing a delightfully vindictive character make Urmila one of the show's standout personalities.

Prasanna Bisht is excellent as Kanchan, a vibrant maths teacher in the government school. She livens up her character with the problems faced by a government school that is ill-funded and portrays this reality very well. Naveen Kasturia is very good as Mukul Dengla, the school's counsellor. However, he faces a lot of problems personally despite knowing how to deal with teenagers. Though he understands his work very well professionally, he struggles to understand his own teenage daughter.

The casting of Abhimanyu Singh as Hansraj, the strict Hindi teacher who emphasizes perfect Hindi as per the book, is simply fantastic. Annapurna Soni delivers one of the most impressive performances on the show as Sharma Ma’am. Sharma Ma’am, the biology teacher, feels embarrassed while explaining biology and reproduction chapters to the teenagers. Deven Bhojani is brilliant in his role as Goldy the politician. Perfect comic timing as an idiotic politician who uses illiteracy as a weapon.