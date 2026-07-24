Owner of Viking ship used in Nolan's The Odyssey alleges Universal hasn't paid bill for damage: 'We feel forgotten'

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has grossed over $300 million worldwide in its first week and is on course to become one of the most successful historical epics of all time. However, at least the entity associated with the film has not allegedly seen its share of this windfall. Owners of a Viking longship replica used in the Hollywood blockbuster have alleged that the filmmakers used their vessel and returned it damaged, and have since failed to foot the bill for repairs, as promised. Matt Damon in front of Glad av Gillberga on the sets of The Odyssey.

Makers of ship accuse The Odyssey team of non-payment The Guardian reported that the Vikingaleden association, a nonprofit that owns several Viking longship replicas, had loaned the warship Glad av Gillberga to the production of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Peter Olausson, chair of the Vikingaleden association, told the publication that even as he felt proud that the ship was featured in the film, that feeling had been tinged with injustice after the film giant’s alleged failure to cover the cost of damages. “We are only charging for the material cost, not the labour. Of course, Universal can afford this $6,000. We feel forgotten,” he said.

The organisation said that when it invoiced Universal for the materials used to repair their ship, no payment arrived. Olausson accused Universal Pictures, the studio behind The Odyssey, of going back on its word. “The agreement was that we would fix it and get financially reimbursed,” he added. It’s been over a year since the ship was used in the film’s shoot. Since then, the ship has been repaired and is now back in action, but the owners say that Universal’s refusal to foot the bill has soured their experience.