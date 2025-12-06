Bigg Boss 19 Awards: Gaurav Khanna to Farrhana Bhatt, who takes the crown for chaos, memes, tears and u-turns?

If Bigg Boss 19 had a season-long personality, it would be just one word: chaotic. The kind of chaos you can’t help but binge-watch at 3 AM, even when you have work, responsibilities and a hundred problems waiting for you the moment the sun rises. This season offered a blend of drama, leg-pulling, breakdowns, entertainment and ragebait, the recipe that somehow kept the audience hooked.. Here's a look at the awards your favourite Bigg Boss 19 contestants get.

Now, with the grand finale set for December 7, the Top 5, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt, are preparing for their final judgement. But before Bigg Boss hands over the actual trophy, we decided to give out our own awards. Answering audience's question: Who deserves a title for the madness they created this season? No jury, no panel and no Salman involved. Just pure entertainment logic, straight from our lens. Let’s begin.

Most Meme-Worthy Contestant: Shehbaz Badesha

One expression. A thousand memes. Shehbaz didn’t just live inside the Bigg Boss house, he lived on Instagram, Twitter and every WhatsApp group simultaneously. His humour carried the season: from roasting Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal to turning family week into a laugh riot, even painting his stomach with make-up just to entertain the house. Every moment of his was nothing less than meme material.

Shehbaz Badesha was one of the funniest contestants of Bigg Boss 19.

“Main Toh Aise Hi Hoon” Award: Farrhana Bhatt

Farrhana is one contestant who refused to change, adjust or pretend. She is the human version of “take it or leave it”, and BB19 took it, every single day. Even during her fight with Nehal Chudasama, when Baseer asked why she broke her friendship just after hearing someone else’s perspective, she replied, “This is me.” She even defended her habit of being ready to fight as a part of her personality, making her unstoppable.

Farrhana Bhatt, the unshakeable contestant of Bigg Boss 19.

Silent Snake Award (Sab ke saamne mast, peeche chaalbaaz (good in front of everyone but a player on their back)): Gaurav Khanna

He entered smiling, stayed silent and played chess while everyone else was playing ludo. Mastermind? Diplomat? Politician? Depends on the day. Even Salman Khan called him out for never giving his opinion directly, but through his people. The biggest example was when he made Pranit More and Ashnoor the villains during the Ticket to Finale task, yet won the ticket himself while maintaining positive relations with all the housemates.

Gaurav Khanna the silent snake of Bigg Boss 19.

Game Changer of Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More

If there was a twist, a turn or a shock, Pranit’s name was involved. From underdog to uncrowned strategist, his gameplay made the season worth watching. His move to remove Abhishek Bajaj from the game and choosing Ashnoor Kaur during evictions was a game-changing decision, it cemented his place in the Top 5 without hassle and possibly helped Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik reach the Top 5 too. With this move, he even flipped the game of Bigg Boss.

Pranit More is the game-changer of Bigg Boss 19.

Friendship of the Season: Abhishek Bajaj & Ashnoor Kaur

In a house built on stress and betrayal, these two actually found warmth and laughter. Pure vibes. Zero planning. They made fans swoon with their sweet chemistry. From twinning almost every day to cheering for each other and sharing the highs and lows, everything about their bond felt authentic and memorable.

Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj's unbreakable bond ruled Bigg Boss 19.

Crybaby of the Season: Tanya Mittal

From nomination day to captaincy day to normal Tuesdays, Tanya always had a tear ready. Hydrated, emotional, consistent. While she improved towards the end, it was still annoying for housemates, and even viewers, to watch her cry over every small inconvenience. Salman Khan even called her out for trying to play a sympathy card by crying whenever things didn’t go her way.

Tanya Mittal is definitely the crybaby of Bigg Boss 19.

Flipmaster of Bigg Boss 19 (Maximum U-Turns): Amaal Mallik

One day, he was here. The next day, he wasn’t. Then he was again. Always dramatic. Always predictable. Who can forget when Amaal abused Farrhana and her mother during a fight, claimed he wouldn’t apologise and five minutes later… apologised? A few days after that, they were friends again. This was just one example; the countless U-turns made him the ultimate Flipmaster.

The flipmaster of Bigg Boss 19.

Worst Gameplan of the Season: Malti Chahar

No plan worked. But the drama? 100% effective. Malti came as a wildcard, and she was definitely wild. While she claimed she took Bigg Boss 19 to new heights, she did, to new heights of unbearable chaos with constant poking, fights and storming off. Malti proved that even if you don’t win, you can still annoy everyone.

The contestant who had the worst game plan of the season.

Insecurity Factory of the Season: Tanya Mittal

Every season has one contestant who believes the world revolves around them, but Tanya broke records. Apart from living in her delusional bubble, she also proved to be insecure. From admitting she was jealous of Ashnoor to body-shaming her and then being insecure about Farrhana Bhatt’s growing popularity, she became BB19’s official insecurity factory.

The insecurity factory of Bigg Boss 19.

Most Consistent Performer: Abhishek Bajaj

Tasks. Votes. Behaviour. Abhishek delivered every single week and never disappeared from the story. Whether it was stirring drama, fighting with the bully gang or giving cute moments in the kitchen with Kunickaa Sadanand and Ashnoor Kaur, he showed every shade of his personality with consistency.

The most consistent performer of Bigg Boss 19.

Most Unpredictable Contestant of the Season: Kunickaa Sadanand

You couldn’t predict her moves. Neither could the housemates. Her unpredictability was seen in her constantly shifting alliances every week after Salman’s opinion. No one ever knew whom she would support or fight with next.

The unpredictable contestant of Bigg Boss 19.

Entertainers of Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal & Farrhana Bhatt

Love them, hate them, discuss them, roast them, you couldn’t ignore Tanya and Farrhana. Whether it was Farrhana fighting over the smallest issues or building a sweet bond with Baseer Ali and Abhishek, these two kept the content flowing. They were the entertainment factories of the season.

Entertainers of Bigg Boss 19.

As the countdown to the finale begins, fans are ready to witness who lifts the official trophy. One final weekend, one last set of fireworks. Bigg Boss 19 is ending, but the memes will live forever. The finale streams on JioHotstar on December 7, with electrifying performances by the Top 5.