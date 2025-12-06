Decoding Bigg Boss 19's fall: How Salman Khan's show forgot its soul, proved BB13's charm will remain untouched

Every year, audiences eagerly wait for Bigg Boss to enjoy the drama, the entertainment and an unfiltered Salman Khan. However, it seems that since Bigg Boss 13, the graph of the show has only dipped and refuses to go up. While the audience had high expectations from the 19th season, it eventually turned out to be another disappointment. The season came close to matching the hype of Bigg Boss 13, but it could never reach that level. Here’s everything that went wrong with Bigg Boss 19. Why Bigg Boss 19 couldn't match Bigg Boss 13 despite a blockbuster start.

Rocket start, but a total dud firecracker

Bigg Boss 19 opened with promise. The first two weeks were dramatic, messy and full of new equations, the ideal recipe for reality TV. However, instead of building on that momentum, the graph dipped sharply. With Shehbaz’s entry as a wildcard in the third week, the contestants got into manufactured fights, dragging the show back into the same old boring pattern. What was supposed to be a marathon turned into a sprint that ended before it truly began.

Bigg Boss 13 was known for its authenticity, no fake fights, just a few individuals making bonds, fighting over real issues, and showing their personalities through their decisions and words. The contestants maintained this for a long time without needing a wake-up call from the makers.

Boring to no tasks

In Bigg Boss 13, tasks were the heartbeat of the show. They created alliances, enemies, strategies and heroic moments. While this season promised never-seen-before tasks, it looked like the makers simply forgot to execute them. It felt as if producers wrapped up tasks in a hurry or avoided them altogether.

There were weeks when contestants only fought over food and duties, never getting the chance to prove themselves or attack enemies emotionally through tasks. In fact, Ashneer Grover’s show Rise & Fall had better tasks than Bigg Boss 19, proving to be a major failure on the makers’ side.

The absence of tasks meant no game-changing moments, no abrupt shifts in alliances and no memorable or entertaining highlights. Tasks kept not only the audience but even the contestants charged up, entertained and active. No wonder Amaal Mallik was sleeping through most of the early days, while others fought over chapatis and rice.

The worst task of the season? Easily the ticket-to-finale task — pointless, dull and completely unnecessary. They could have simply made the contestants sit together and decide, instead of wasting everyone’s time and energy.

Casting flaws

The makers revealed that they cast “characters” this time, and that every contestant had a different personality. While that was true to some extent, contestants like Natalia, Neelam Giri and Nagma Mirajkar had few to no opinions of their own in the house.

The bigger issue was that none of the contestants seemed to possess winning traits. In previous seasons like Bigg Boss 7, 11, 13 and 14, contestants such as Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Rubina Dilaik displayed winner energy within a few weeks — and even beyond them, multiple contestants put in equal effort to challenge them.

Unfair evictions left a sour taste

Evictions are supposed to be dramatic, but they must feel logical. This season, eliminations often looked random or agenda-driven. Contestants who were contributing to the content were removed without strong justification, while those who did very little stayed on.

The biggest examples were Kunickaa Sadanand and Neelam Giri. Whenever they were nominated, either the eviction was cancelled, or they somehow got an advantage, while the audience clearly wanted them out. Even nominations looked rigged at times, and former contestants like Gauahar Khan and Kamya Panjabi called it out on social media.

It is hard to emotionally invest in a game where effort is not rewarded, and audience opinion is disregarded. The most shocking eviction was that of Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali, two strong players who genuinely deserved a top spot in the finale. But Bigg Boss had other plans.

Salman Khan lost interest, and so did the audience

Weekend Ka Vaar has always been the flavour of Bigg Boss. In BB13, Salman was sharp, funny, emotional and genuinely involved. In BB19, he looked bored, unbothered and, at times, biased. His body language felt distant. His criticism lacked punch — except for his favourites.

Contestants like Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj got the worst of his anger, even when he could have handled them more gently.

A biased host makes the game dull, because the audience stops believing the stakes are real. And when Salman doesn’t look invested, why should the viewer? Apart from one or two episodes where he voiced what the audience wanted to say, the rest felt bland, forced and occasionally designed to rage-bait viewers.

From relationships to fights, the soul went missing

The charm of Bigg Boss 13 lay in relationships, SidNaaz, Asim-Himanshi, Rashami-Arhaan, Paras-Mahira, and friendships like Asim-Sidharth, Shehnaaz-Mahira or Himanshi-Shefali. Friendship, romance, betrayal and heartbreak gave the season emotional depth.

In the beginning, Bigg Boss 19 gave similar vibes. Audiences were hooked as new friendships formed. Contestants celebrated birthdays, shared meals and genuinely enjoyed each other’s company. We saw everything, brutal fights, flirty exchanges between Baseer and Farrhana, the adorable bond between Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur, and the warm friendship of Abhishek, Gaurav, Ashnoor, Pranit, Mridul, Awez and Nagma.

However, everything changed after the two wildcards entered. It looked as if Bigg Boss sent them in to stir up trouble and change the entire mood.

BB19 replaced relationships with shouting, cushion-throwing, pointless kitchen politics, and soon it became a show about noise, not connection. The audience didn’t know who to root for anymore.

Audience fatigue

After all this, how do you expect viewers to stick to their screens every day? It seems the makers forgot that after 18 seasons, audiences are smarter and harder to impress. They want new twists, engaging tasks and authentic dynamics. Instead, BB19 offered rage-bait episodes, excessive screen time for irritating content like Tanya Mittal’s stories, and a narrative that made it look as if contestants were driving the show, while Bigg Boss was secretly controlling everything.

BB19 repeated old formulas with less energy. The audience didn’t hate it, they were simply tired. The novelty has worn off. Bigg Boss 13 succeeded because there was unpredictability, the host was emotionally invested, contestants were explosive yet relatable, tasks were game-changers and relationships drove the story. BB19 had the ingredients, but no flavour. It felt like a version of Bigg Boss where everyone followed a script of shouting, and nobody cared who won.

Conclusion: The magic cannot be manufactured

The biggest mistake was assuming that chaos equals content. Bigg Boss 13 had chaos and chemistry. Fights and friendship. Strategy and sentiment. BB19 focused on the noise and forgot the heart. Until the makers understand that audiences return for characters, connections and narrative, not just flash, no season will ever come close to Bigg Boss 13. At last, Bigg Boss 19 was not a disaster but forgetable to a large extent. The show is set to conclude on December 7.