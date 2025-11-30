Salman Khan promises to work with Gaurav Khanna soon, praises his personality: ‘He’ll be a delight to work with'

Television actor Gaurav Khanna has been called out for playing on the back foot since the very first week of the show. However, despite this, the actor became the first finalist of the season after winning the Ticket to Finale task. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he received another piece of good news as Salman Khan promised to work with him soon. Salman Khan says he will be working with Gaurav Khanna soon.

Salman Khan praises Gaurav Khanna's personality

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman first asked all the housemates whether they felt Gaurav had still not opened up fully in the game. In response, the housemates called him out for playing it safe in the house without making many enemies. However, Salman went on to praise Gaurav’s personality and gameplay.

He remarked that no one can hide their true personality for so long inside the house, adding that while others fight, Gaurav prefers to sit back, observe and understand his competition. He noted that Gaurav has played the same game since day one without panicking or picking unnecessary fights, and has steadily made it to the final week by observing first and then giving his opinions.

Salman added, “The strategy that GK has chosen in the house is very risky, but since day one, he has never lost his cool or said anything wrong to others. I know that a person like Gaurav can be a disadvantage to the show, the makers, to me and even to himself. But whether you call it his personality or his strategy, he has stuck to it since day one. If this is his personality, then I applaud him, but if it is his gameplay, then hats off, bro.”

He further promised to work with Gaurav soon and said, “I don’t know if he will win the show or get work outside because people might think he keeps sitting in the house doing nothing. They may wonder why they should give him roles, thinking he has become complacent. But his personality will be greatly appreciated. More than that, his family, friends and wife will have tremendous respect for him. He will be a delight to work with. I myself will be working with Gaurav very soon.”

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

This Weekend Ka Vaar, Ashnoor Kaur was evicted from the house for ‘intentionally’ hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during the Ticket to Finale task. Her eviction came as a shock to everyone, as only a week is left for the finale. After today’s episode, Bigg Boss 19 will have its top six contestants, and the grand finale is set to take place on December 7.