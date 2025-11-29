Salman Khan praises Gaurav Khanna's gameplay after Bigg Boss 19 housemates call him out for playing safe: ‘Hats off bro’

This week, Gaurav Khanna became the star of the house by winning the Ticket to Finale task and becoming the first finalist. While the housemates feel that the actor has been playing “on the back foot”, Salman Khan praised his personality and his gameplay. Salman Khan praises Gaurav Khanna's gameplay in Bigg Boss 19.

Salman Khan praises Gaurav Khanna for his gameplay

The new promo of Weekend Ka Vaar shows Salman Khan asking the housemates who think that Gaurav has not opened up completely, even after 14 weeks, and that this is a disadvantage to the show. Tanya said, “I can see his dual personality.” Amaal quipped that since the start of the game, Gaurav has always worked with a very calculative mind.

Farrhana added that Gaurav has always made an effort to maintain good relationships with everyone, suggesting that he is playing it safe. Gaurav’s friend and co-contestant, Pranit More, also mentioned, “He’s still playing on the back foot.”

Salman then praised Gaurav and said, “Since day one, he has been playing the same game, so now it’s his game. Agar yeh inki personality hai toh main daad dena chahunga, and agar yeh game hai, toh hats off brother (if this is his personality, then I would like to applaud him, and if this is his strategy, then hats off to you, brother).” Gaurav looked quite happy with Salman’s praise.

After Gaurav won the Ticket to Finale task, his friends Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More were seen questioning his safe gameplay in the house. Pranit questioned how Gaurav had played a masterful move and put both of them in a spot where they became the bad ones in the eyes of the other housemates, while he was still able to maintain a good rapport with everyone.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

This Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit will reunite on stage. Videos from their reunion have already created a huge buzz on the internet, with many demanding Hum Aapke Hain Koun 2. This will be the last Weekend Ka Vaar of the season, as the show is set to conclude on December 7. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.