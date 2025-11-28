Farah Khan says Gaurav Khanna does not need to run behind captaincy in Bigg Boss 19: ‘Doesn’t make any difference'

Farah Khan is an avid fan of Bigg Boss, and has often hosted the reality show in place of Salman Khan during some of the Weekend of War episodes. The choreographer invited ex-contestant Abhishek Bajaj in her house for her latest YouTube vlog, where they talked about this season, the rest of the housemates and more. During the chat, Farah commented that Gaurav Khanna is running behind the captaincy task, and she fails to understand why. (Also read: Farah Khan feels Bigg Boss 19 is becoming the Gaurav Khanna show: ‘Everyone is ganging up on him’) Farah Khan talked about Gaurav Khanna's performance in Bigg Boss 19.

While talking with Abhishek about Bigg Boss, Farah said, “Gaurav ko toh jitne hi nahi de rahe he. Par woh bhi paagal ki tarah pata nahi captaincy ke peeche kyu parha he (They are not letting Gaurav win but I don't understand why he is so concerned about the captaincy)! Doesn't make any difference! I don't remember Sidharth Shukla kabhi captain bana hoga, ya MC Stan toh captain bana hi nahi tha I think.” Both Sidharth Shukla and MC Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss in their respective seasons.

Abhishek added, “It's more about what you do in the week." Farah agreed and said, “Uska aur winner banney se koi lena dena nahi he (There's no connection between becoming a captain and winning the show).”

Farah had previously said on Soha Ali Khan's podcast that although she does not like picking a winner beforehand, her favourite from Bigg Boss 19 is Gaurav Khanna.

Meanwhile, Gaurav emerged as the first finalist of the show after he won the Ticket to Finale task. The rest of the contestants in the show are Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhat, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.