Farah Khan feels Bigg Boss 19 is becoming the Gaurav Khanna show: ‘Everyone is ganging up on him’

Farah Khan is an avid fan of Bigg Boss, and often comes to host some of the Weekend ka War episodes. She also hosts several contestants on her vlogs, which are shared on her YouTube channel? During a new conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, when she was asked whether she has a guess on who will win the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Farah initially refused to pick a name, but said that her favourite contestant is Gaurav Khanna. (Also read: 'A year gone by paying his debts': Farah Khan says Dilip is now debt-free, wants to give him house too) Farah Khan picked Gaurav Khanna as her favourite contestant of Bigg Boss 19.

What Farah said

During the chat, Soha said the first question she wants to ask is who will win Bigg Boss this season. Farah replied, “I don't know whether I am allowed to say it because I don't like to say it. Because I am so close to Bigg Boss and I go and host it so often that I don't like to skew opinion in any which way.”

‘He is dignified and he is not abusive’

She went on to add that last year her prediction came true when she said Karanveer Mehra will win the show. She said, “I feel this time now it is becoming the Gaurav Khanna show. Because everyone is ganging up on him and he is holding his own very well. He is dignified and he is not abusive. He is playing well and that is clearly getting to everyone else who are getting quite toxic. The more toxic it gets the more entertainment we have.”

The recent weeks have witnessed the exit of some of the strongest contestants, including Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj. Mridul Tiwari was also out. The remaining contestants are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal Kunikaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar and Praneet More. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.