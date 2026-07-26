Jasmin Bhasin recalls frightening health scare in Dubai: ‘Was given a conclusion that I have a terminal illness’

Last month, Jasmin Bhasin's birthday getaway to Dubai turned into a frightening medical emergency that left fans worried after she was hospitalised. Now, opening up about the incident, the actor has admitted that her condition worsened because she initially brushed off the symptoms. Looking back, Jasmin said the health scare was a wake-up call, making her realise that she had been neglecting her health for far too long. Last month, Jasmin Bhasin was hospitalised in Dubai after suffering a serious infection during her birthday trip with Aly Goni.

Jasmin gets candid Jasmin spoke about her recent health scare during a podcast with Pinkvilla. She confessed that delaying a hospital visit worsened her condition.

Recalling how the ordeal began, Jasmin shared that she started feeling unwell on the very evening she arrived in Dubai. She said she woke up feeling slightly feverish but initially assumed it was just a result of travelling. Believing it to be a case of "travel fever," she took a paracetamol drip and IV fluids, expecting that she would recover soon. But her fever didn't go for three days.

The actor revealed that she spent her birthday confined to her hotel room as her health continued to deteriorate. She said her condition eventually became so severe that she asked her friends and boyfriend, Aly Goni, to take her to the hospital.

Jasmin said, “So I reached the hospital, and by the time they ran tests on me, my CRP, which is a marker used to determine how much infection you have in your body, had crossed all levels and was at a very, very risky stage. It's supposed to be between zero and five; mine was around 323… My scans... we are still supposed to run them again because doctors in Dubai gave me this conclusion that I have a terminal illness. It's something very complicated. There is inflammation in a part of your intestine, and there could be various reasons for it.”

She revealed that she remained hospitalised for three days before returning to India to continue her treatment. While she said her health has since improved, she admitted that the ordeal left her emotionally shaken.

The actor shared, “Now, now I am feeling, touchwood, really good. Since the last one and a half months, I have fallen sick back-to-back so many times. Now I feel even scared to say, 'Oh yeah, I am feeling good’... I have had such a terrible phase in the last few months. I think I have been having a very hectic time, and the universe was trying to tell me, 'Jasmine, slow down. Jasmine, slow down. Give some time to yourself as well. You also deserve to love yourself and heal, and then get back to work’. Do not burn out because eventually it will affect your health. Your health is the most important thing," She admitted that she has now become “more conscious about my health”.

About Jasmin Bhasin’s health scare Last month, Jasmin Bhasin went to Dubai to celebrate her birthday with her boyfriend, Aly Goni. It took an unexpected turn after she was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with terminal ileitis.

Terminal ileitis is the inflammation of the terminal ileum (the end of the small intestine). This causes right-sided lower abdominal pain, diarrhoea (sometimes bloody), and occasionally bowel obstructions. In many cases, chronic inflammation of the ileum might cause these symptoms to linger.

At that time, Jasmin used social media to keep her fans and friends posted about her health. After getting discharged from the hospital in India, she took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Quick update: I’m home from the hospital, resting, and recovering smoothly. No stress, no danger – just taking it easy. Appreciate all the prayers and messages.” Before going to Dubai, Jasmin returned from Cape Town, South Africa, after shooting for Rohit Shetty’s reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.