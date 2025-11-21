'A year gone by paying his debts': Farah Khan says Dilip is now debt-free, wants to give him house too

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan continues to charm the internet with her candid, humorous YouTube vlogs, but one of the biggest highlights of these videos has undoubtedly been her cook, Dilip, who has now become a viral favourite in his own right. In a recent conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel, Farah opened up about how the unexpected digital fame has changed not just her career, but also Dilip’s life. Farah Khan reveals she wants to give Dilip his house for free.

Farah Khan reveals she has paid off all Dilip's debt

Farah shared that while Dilip was doing fine even before YouTube, the popularity of the vlogs brought new opportunities. She revealed that she had enrolled his children in an English-medium school and helped one son pursue a culinary diploma course.

However, Farah also disclosed that Dilip had been quietly struggling with financial stress. “But he had a lot of debt, I don’t know from where, so one year has gone by just paying off his debt and telling him that he cannot take a loan on interest anymore because whatever I am giving him is going down a well. So I have cleared all his debts, and now he’s building his house,” she said.

Farah further revealed that she is now working on involving brands to support Dilip’s next big step, securing a home without financial strain. “I am trying to get many brands involved so that we give him the house for free,” she added.

Earlier, in one of her vlogs, Dilip revealed that he began working in Delhi for just ₹300, but his starting salary at Farah’s house was ₹20,000. Farah shared that although he started at twenty thousand, his salary has now increased significantly. She also mentioned that Dilip receives extra pay or a share of the earnings from their YouTube vlogs.

Farah’s cooking vlogs with Dilip

Farah started her vlogs after her team encouraged her to do so. She chose Dilip as her on-screen companion and gave him punchlines to deliver in the videos. Their playful banter turned him into an overnight sensation on the internet. They received their first Silver Button with just their second vlog, and Farah now boasts 2.48 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Beyond their cooking videos, Farah also launched a travel vlog series with Dilip, taking him on his first-ever international trip to the Maldives. Dilip has also featured in several advertisements, including campaigns with Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani for Myntra, as well as promotions for Flipkart, among others.