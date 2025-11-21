Farah Khan gets candid about her ‘massive’ YouTube earnings: ‘Haven’t made so much money in my entire career'

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan started her YouTube vlogs in 2024 and has since garnered a lot of attention, even turning her cook, Dilip, into a viral star through her videos. In a recent conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel, the filmmaker hinted at her exorbitant earnings from YouTube. Farah Khan talks about her YouTube earnings.(HT_PRINT)

Farah Khan on her massive earnings from YouTube

Farah shared that after completing the script for her new film, she knew it would take at least a year to go on floors. With her team constantly urging her to start a YouTube channel, she finally agreed. She added that another practical reason for turning to vlogging was that her children would soon be heading to university, and the platform allows her to save a little extra for their education.

Farah revealed that she decided to do something related to food, which is when she picked Dilip and gave him punchlines to say in the videos. She added that by her second vlog, she had already received her Silver Play Button.

When asked how much she earns from YouTube, Farah admitted it’s “massive,” saying, “In my entire career, maybe in a year, I have not made so much money, even though I have directed so many films and all.”

The filmmaker further spoke about the creative freedom YouTube offers, adding, “It’s my channel, so no OTT platform or production house is telling me ‘yeh toh kaatna hi padega’, nor is any TV channel saying you can only bring this guest on, which I used to hate. The demarcation that this one is an A-lister and the other one is tacky, I used to hate it.”

About Farah Khan’s vlog

In her vlogs, Farah visits the homes of celebrities to cook new dishes with them in their kitchens, gives viewers a tour of their homes, and indulges in fun conversations over food. Her quirky banter with her cook Dilip has become the highlight of the videos, helping him rise to social media fame. In one of the vlogs, the filmmaker also admitted to having increased Dilip’s salary since they began their YouTube journey.