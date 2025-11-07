Soha Ali Khan says brother Saif has seen lots of ‘ups and downs’ in his life: He had professional successes and failures

Soha Ali Khan talked about her brother Saif Ali Khan's journey in Bollywood, and shared that even after being in the industry for so long, he has managed ‘remarkably well’. Soha was speaking in a podcast with ANI, where she opened up about his professional journey as well as his recent personal crisis in relation to the knife attack. Soha Ali Khan praised Saif Ali Khan for always taking chances in his career.

What Soha shared

Soha talked about Saif and said, “I think he has certainly seen lots of ups and downs. But having said that, I have also seen that ups and downs are relative for people. He had professional successes and failures. Films that were hits and then were not. But I have always seen him as someone people are excited to work with. Somebody who has been called a versatile actor. There were no real ‘down downs’. I genuinely feel that his were normal ups and downs and he is still doing remarkably well. He is financially, personally and commercially in a good place.”

On the knife attack

She also added about the attack on Saif, and said, “I was just… I didn't understand what was happening at that time; now, with hindsight, I think it was a very random incident that happened. It was a lapse in security. The thief, perpetrator, did not know which house he was in, and I think he did not realise in the dark. It is a lapse in the building security which is of course, across the country people have addressed.”

For the unversed, Saif was attacked in the early hours of January 16 this year at his Bandra home in Mumbai. He was stabbed six times by the assailant, who was later arrested. The actor was immediately hospitalised and underwent spinal and plastic surgeries at the Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged on January 21.