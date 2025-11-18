Farah Khan recalls when Javed Akhtar lashed out at Farhan after he failed to get college admission: ‘Sharam nahi aati?’

Farah Khan and Farhan Akhtar are first cousins, and have spent a lot of time together during their childhood. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of 120 Bahadur, was the latest guest on Farah's YouTube vlog. Farah shared some fun memories from their growing-up years, and recalled one incident when a college admission rejection left Javed Akhtar furious with Farhan, scolding him and saying: “sharam nahi aati”. Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan chatted about the time Javed Akhtar was furious at him.

What Farah said

During a chat in Farhan's residence, Farah said, “When Sajid (Khan, Farah’s brother) and I were small, Farhan’s mother gave us refuge and help. And we lived together for many years in Farhan’s house. When Farhan was in college, he was completely aimless. I am a witness because I had gone to get one college admission for him… while his marks were very poor.”

Why was Javed Akhtar upset?

She added, "And the college principal was very rude. She said, ‘Main isko admission de rahi hoon because of Javed Akhtar saab (I am giving him admission because of Javed Akhtar saab) but actually he doesn’t deserve to be in this college.’ And then we were all feeling so bad and his father was so upset. We were crossing Marine Drive and we thought Farhan was also feeling bad but he asked his father to buy him masala bhel! His dad got so angry and told him, ‘Sharam nahi aate tumhe (Aren’t you ashamed?).'”

Meanwhile, Farhan will be next seen in 120 Bahadur, where he will be portraying Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) along with Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war and is shot across real locations in Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai. 120 Bahadur hits theatres on November 21, 2025.