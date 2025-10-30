Not Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan calls Dilip ‘biggest Bollywood diva’ to have worked with; here's why

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has collaborated with several Bollywood divas over the years, including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora, and Tamannaah Bhatia. However, she recently revealed that the biggest Bollywood diva she has ever worked with is actually her cook, Dilip, and she had a hilarious explanation for it. Farah Khan calls Dilip 'biggest Bollywood diva' instead of Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

Farah Khan reveals why Dilip is the biggest Bollywood diva

In a podcast with Sania Mirza on Serving It Up with Sania Mirza, when asked to name the biggest diva she has worked with, Farah burst out laughing and said, “It has to be Dilip! I want to tell you, he just can’t get up. He’s like, ‘I have to go for a shoot and I’m making food too, don’t disturb me.’ He’s become quite a diva.” Her witty confession left Sania in splits.

Farah has directed some of Bollywood’s most glamorous actresses, Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na, and Katrina Kaif in Tees Maar Khan. She has also choreographed iconic dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya featuring Malaika Arora, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Rani Mukerji and Kajol, and Go Go Govinda with Tamannaah Bhatia.

In the same podcast, Farah also revealed that her YouTube vlogs with Dilip have earned her more money than any of her films so far. She said, “The maximum money is in content creation. I’ve earned the most through making content, but if I had to choose, I’d still go for direction.” She went on to admit that Dilip has now become a better cook than she. “Initially, I taught him my recipes, but now he’s a pro; he can copy any recipe you tell him,” she added.

About Farah Khan and Dilip’s bond

Farah began her cooking vlogs with Dilip in 2024, and they quickly became a social media sensation. Fans love their adorable banter, both with each other and with celebrity guests. Following their online success, Farah and Dilip have also featured together in ad campaigns for brands like Myntra and Flipkart.

In one of her vlogs, Farah revealed that she gives Dilip a commission for every video he appears in and has even increased his salary. Beyond work, she also supports Dilip by funding his children’s education at an English-medium school. Farah shared that she helped one of his children pursue a culinary diploma so that they can work in reputed restaurants or hotels rather than domestic jobs.