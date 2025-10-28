Farah Khan compares Diana Penty’s 100-year-old house to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. Here’s how the actor reacted to it

Filmmaker Farah Khan recently visited Diana Penty’s 100-year-old home in Mumbai in her vlog and let’s just say, she was blown away. So much so that Farah couldn’t resist comparing Diana’s heritage house to none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. And the comparison left Diana laughing in disbelief. Farah Khan recently visited Diana Penty’s house with her cook.

Farah finds a piece of Mannat in Diana’s house

In the latest episode of her vlog featuring her cook Dilip, Farah visited Diana’s home and took viewers on a tour, sharing snippets about the history behind the century-old house.

As Farah looked around in awe, she exclaimed, “Please give me a house tour! What is this place? I feel like I’ve travelled back in time to a colonial-era home!” Spotting a carved wooden table with a mirror, she curiously asked, “How old is this?” To which Diana’s mother replied, “Over 100 years old.”

Reacting to it, Farah shared, “This is over 100 years old — still older than me! I’m so happy to be in a place where things are older than me.”

When Farah made her way to the kitchen, she couldn’t hide her excitement. “Wow! Look at this kitchen – it’s amazing!” she exclaimed. Turning to her cook Dilip, she asked, “Have you ever seen a house this beautiful?” Dilip was seen smiling and saying, “No ma’am, never.”

To this, Diana added, “I have a farm outside too,” prompting Farah to respond, “How lovely! I feel like I’ve come to a different place. This doesn’t doesn’t feel like Mumbai at all.”

Farah then asked how long she had lived in the house. Diana said, “Since my great-grandfather’s time — exactly 100 years ago. I am the fourth generation living here.”

During the tour, Farah was impressed by the space in the house. Talking about one area, Farah said, “Not even a dance studio in Lokhandwala is this big! It’s as big as as Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat living room.”

Diana was floored by the compliment and disagreed, but Farah insisted

Diana was taken aback by the compliment and disagreed, but Farah stood her ground, insisting that she meant every word. “I should invite Shah Rukh over,” Farah said. To which, Diana smiled and replied, “I’d love to have Shah Rukh here.”

Diana Penty’s recent projects

Diana Penty made her powerful debut with Cocktail, which also featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. She went on to feature in projects such as Happy Bhag Jayegi, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Salute.

In recent times, she was seen in the movie Detective Sherdil, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, and Banita Sandhu in lead roles. Diana was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video show Do You Wanna Partner, which also starred Tamannah Bhatia and Neeraj Kabi. The series premiered on Prime Video on September 12.