Deepika Padukone's name erased from Kalki 2898 AD credits after fallout; angry fans call makers 'unprofessional, petty'

It seems the drama around Deepika Padukone’s exit from the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD refuses to die down. Fans have now noticed that the actor has not just been removed from the planned sequel, but her name does not appear in the end credits of the film on streaming. Given that Deepika was one of the three faces on the poster, this is highly unusual. As videos and screengrabs of the edited end credits were shared on social media, fans supported Deepika and criticised the makers for being ‘petty and unprofessional’. Deepika Padukone starred in the 2024 blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone not present in Kalki 2898 AD credits

Kalki 2898 AD, a dystopian science-fiction and mythological fantasy, starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika in the lead roles. Deepika played SUM-80, a pregnant woman being hunted by bounty hunter Prabhas and protected by Ashwatthama (Amitabh). The film by Nag Ashwin blended the elements of Mahabharata with dystopian sci-fi, and grossed over ₹1000 crore. Always intended to be part 1 of many, the film ended with the message: ‘Kalki Cinematic Universe continues’.

A screengrab of Kalki 2898 AD end credits.

The end credits roll out immediately after the message with snapshots of Deepika on screen. Curiously, now, on the version of the film streaming on Netflix and Prime Video, Deepika’s name does not appear in the end credits. A Deepika fan page shared the end credits video on social media and wrote, “OTT Version of Kalki Part 1 Removes Deepika Padukone’s Name from Credits.”

Fans slam Kalki 2898 AD makers

The video was soon shared on the subreddit BollyBlindsNGossip, where social media users dissected the move. “It’s one thing to have a falling out but this is just downright unprofessional. She’s literally in the film and promoted it. The irony here is that they called Deepika unprofessional but then turn around and behave like this,” wrote one. Another chuckled, “Well, well, who's unprofessional now?”

Last month, Vyjayanthi Movies, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD, had announced that Deepika was no longer part of the film’s planned sequel. Reports later claimed the move was due to Deepika’s ‘unprofessional’ demands, including increased remuneration and shorter working hours. Many Redditors agreed that even if there was a fallout between the actor and the production house, erasing her from the film was not done. One wrote, “Deepika doesn’t even have to do a PR campaign to make them look bad, they do it themselves.” Another echoed the sentiment and wrote, “So petty, it only makes DP look better.”

One social media user wondered if the makers will now completely remove Deepika from the film using artificial intelligence. “Next step what? Replace her face with someone else using AI? I won't be surprised! Now they are stretching this too much,” they posed the question.

Vyjayanthi Movies haven’t officially addressed the removal of Deepika’s name from the end credits so far.

About the Deepika-Kalki row

Kalki 2898 AD also featured Kamal Haasan in a cameo as the antagonist. The sequel was to feature him prominently, showing how Ashwatthama rescues SUM-80 from his clutches. It will also delve into the connections between Prabhas’ character and the Mahabharata. The saga is inspired by the Kalki avatar of Lord Vishnu, giving it a modern touch. There has been no announcement on Deepika’s replacement for the film, and a release date has not been announced.

Deepika's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Deepika had earlier exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit as well due to her demand for an 8-hour shift as a new mother. The actor is now working with Shah Rukh Khan in King and opposite Allu Arjun in his collaboration with Atlee.