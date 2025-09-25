Deepika Padukone shot for 20 days before Kalki 2898 AD sequel exit, demanded hike thinking she is irreplaceable: Report

Actor Deepika Padukone recently exited Kalki 2898 AD after production house Vyjayanthi Movies stated they were "unable to find a partnership" with her. Now, as per News18, Deepika had already filmed nearly 20 days of the sequel before she left the franchise. Reportedly, she had demanded a pay hike for part two of the film as she was sure "that she is irreplaceable." Deepika Padukone played a pregnant woman in Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone thought she was ‘irreplaceable’

A source close to the production told the portal, “Deepika Padukone’s demand for a pay hike — significantly higher than 25% — stemmed from her conviction that she is irreplaceable. The real turning point lay in how her management approached the negotiations."

Deepika shot for Kalki 2898 AD sequel for almost 20 days

It also added why the "claim of a date clash holds no merit." "Deepika was fully aware of the sequel and the strong, performance-driven role created for her. In fact, she had already filmed nearly 20 days of Part 2 while shooting Part 1 — something director Nag Ashwin himself confirmed in several media interactions. Her schedule for the next phase was always meant to be decided mutually, so the claim of a date clash holds no merit," as per the source.

What did Kalki 2898 AD team say about ousting Deepika from film

Vyjayanthi Movies announced Deepika's exit from the film in a statement on X. "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," the statement read.

Recently, a source told NDTV, "Deepika Padukone wanted a 25 per cent increase in her acting fee compared to what she earned for the first part of the film. Additionally, she insisted on limiting her daily shooting schedule to a 7-hour shift. The producers offered her the convenience of a luxury vanity for rest periods in exchange for longer working hours, but she declined. She wanted 5-star stays for her 25-person crew. There were just too many demands."

About Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika worked on the 2024 sci-fi epic by Nag Ashwin. The star-studded cast also included Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in prominent roles. With over-the-top graphics and an extensive overseas release, the film grossed approximately ₹1100 crore at the box office worldwide.

Deepika's next film

Deepika will work with Allu Arjun for Atlee's upcoming film AA22xA6. This will mark her first project with Allu Arjun and her second with Atlee. She also has King with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others. The filming of King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is currently going on.