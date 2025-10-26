Kareena Kapoor’s weekend vibes are all about cycling with Taimur, enjoying beach day out; Katrina Kaif reacts

Actor Kareena Kapoor offered a peek into her fun-filled weekend with her sons, Taimur and Jeh, saying the moments proved that weekends can indeed feel longer. And it was mom-to-be Katrina Kaif’s reaction to Kareena’s post that truly stole the spotlight. Kareena Kapoor shares two sons with Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena shares glimpse of her fun weekend

On Sunday, Kareena took to Instagram to share glimpses of her fun-filled weekend. The actor posted a series of selfies from what appeared to be a beach outing.

In one photo, Kareena is seen cycling with her son Taimur seated behind her, while another captures Taimur playing tennis with his father, Saif Ali Khan. One of the pictures shows Kareena sitting by the beach, watching her kids enjoy splashing in the sea. The final image is a cheerful selfie of Kareena, her hair tousled by the wind, perfectly capturing her relaxed weekend vibe.

“Proof that weekends should last longer (heart emoji),” Kareena wrote while sharing the pictures.

Katrina, who is expecting her first kid with husband and actor Vicky Kaushal, reacted to the post in the comment section. She dropped multiple smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.

“The best smile the best selfies THE BEST KAREENA,” one fan wrote, with another sharing, “Ever so radiant, so beautiful, Kareena Kapoor.”

Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, with whom she shares two sons: Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film

Kareena is all set to share the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming crime drama Daayra. The film went on floors in September this year and is expected to release in 2026. Sharing her excitement about the project, Kareena said, “I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar, and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra, let’s do this.”