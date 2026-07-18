Akanksha Chamola says she is misunderstood across the country for being Gaurav Khanna's wife, behaving in a certain way

Last month, Akanksha Chamola entered Lock Upp Sach ya Sazaa as one of the contestants. She grabbed headlines after she went on to share that she is divorcing actor Gaurav Khanna and does not want to have kids. She also revealed that she was bisexual before marriage and now, she has become asexual. Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola opened up about facing judgements for being Gaurav Khanna's wife.

What happened in the show? In the latest episode, which was the Judgment Day in the end of week three, Akanksha was ‘at risk’ along with Sufi, Yogesh, Harshad and Shivangi. As the jantaz ki awaaz, actor Arjun Kapoor arrived to speak about the contestants this week. Meanwhile, co-hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh had the power to save any one of the five ‘at risk’ contestants this week, and they unanimously zeroed it down on Akanksha Chamola for owning her truth with grace and conviction.

Akanksha looked relieved for being safe and said, “Thank you so much. It feels great to get this validation from you all. It feels very good because in the last few months, I have been so misunderstood, across the entire country… for being someone's wife and behaving in a certain way. Now if I am clearing certain doubts about people, and about how a woman is supposed to behave and how she is, I am very glad that you have explained that to me. It really means a lot, I am very grateful.”

About their relationship Akanksha and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. They tied the knot on 24 November 2016 in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur.

At the premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav are heading for a divorce and have been living separately for almost a year. Later in the show, when Gaurav entered to support her, he clarified that they are still legally husband and wife and are yet to file for divorce.

Earlier, Akanksha had spoken about her sexuality as well as her divorce. She said, “Sexuality keeps changing. Aap ke phases ke upar hota hain ki… mera abhi divorce ho raha hain mujhe abhi kisi se sex nahi chahiye. Ladkiyo ke saath bhi nahi chahiye, admiyo ke saath bhi nahi chahiye. Mera alag phase chal raha hain isey kehte hain asexual (It depends upon your life phase. I am now going through a divorce and I don't want sex now, neither from men nor from women. This is called asexuality).”

She also said she does not have a maternal instinct. "99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation,” she said.

Akanksha had also shared that she is bisexual. She added, “Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, main attract hoti hoon unke taraf. I think mera woh safe space hain. Growing up, mujhe lagta hain ki its a very male dominated world toh humesha aap mummy, beheno ke taraf jaate ho… kahi na kahi jo comfort zone unse milta hain. I love that feminine energy, I love that comfort and thrive in that. Aise society mein rehte hain jaha log bolte hain ki ladkiya dost nahi rah sakti jealousy hota hain ya competition hota hain. Mere mein woh sab nahi tha, mere liye all females are beautiful. Its a tag that society has given, for me its pure love (I love women, I admire and am attracted to them. They are my safe space. It is a male dominated world and one always gets close to their mother and sisters… that comfort one gets from them. The society says that women cannot be friends but it was never like that for me. There was no competition or jealousy).”