Farah Khan is speechless as Yogesh Rawat giggles, reveals how he shoplifted goods worth 50-60k from shopping malls
Farah Khan also lashed out at Yogesh Rawat for wasting time in the show and trying to play the hosts by not revealing his plan with Varun Yadav,
The reality show Lock Upp has a twist up its sleeve in each new episode, and the latest drop did not prove otherwise. Co-host Farah Khan gave a task to the contestants who were ‘controllers’ so that they could save their ‘dependents’. At the end, Madhuri Grover's dependent Yogesh Rawat was picked to reveal his first secret on the show.
What Yogesh said
Yogesh revealed, “This is not some sentimental secret. I am older now and have made a lot of money, but until a few years ago whenever I visited malls or places, just for the thrill, even though I had the money to buy whatever, I would just feel like let us take this thing and leave. I used to take things like that occasionally. Basically, shoplifting.”
When Farah asked him to tell how much he has shoplifted, Yogesh said it must have gone roughly around ₹50,000-60,000. Farah simply nodded and did not respond. Ram Kapoor then asked Yogesh if he thinks this is okay and whether he wants to say anything to his fans about this. Yogesh said his fans know he does it, but now he does not continue it anymore because he understands it is wrong. Ram urged him not to smile and to take it seriously. Farah said that Yogesh did not even think of that salesman who must have had to face the brunt of his activities at the end of the day.
Lock Upp rewind
Earlier, during the previous task, Yogesh Rawat got into an argument with host Riteish, which made the actor angry. Yogesh said, "Sir, agar ye he karna tha toh fir toh....(Sir if you wanted to do this than..)" Riteish got angry with Yogesh and said, “Don't tell me. Don't put this act with me.” Meanwhile, Shreya was seen lashing out at Madhuri during a task, saying, "Don't come in between my game." Pamela and Varun, who also were good friends until now, had a showdown on the show as well. Pamela told him, “You are not a man.”
The last few episodes of Lock Upp 2 saw the eviction of Shresta Iyer, Sunita Ahuja, and Riyaz Aly. Sunita was evicted due to health issues. The show also saw a massive fight between Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Choudhary over food. Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde were also seen at loggerheads.
The last episode also saw Ram Kapoor share his truth and reveal that he was molested at the age of 13. Ram's confession left the hosts and inmates emotional. He said, "Ram revealed, “When I was in 8th standard and was 13 years old, I was molested. When the school used to get over, we used to sit with each other in our dorms and talk to each other. A 10th standard student was sitting with me on my bed, and suddenly he touched me under the blanket. There were at least 30-40 children, and I froze. I couldn't do anything, and he kept going.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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