Shresta Iyer says girls befriended her to get close to brother Shreyas Iyer: ‘I'm very possessive about him’

Content creator and sister of cricketer Shreyas Iyer, Shresta Iyer became the first contestant to be eliminated from Lock Upp 2. On the reality show, Shresta maintained that she wanted to step out of the shadow of her star brother and create an identity of her own. In a recent interaction, she spoke about her bond with Shreyas, admitted that she is a possessive sister, and revealed how some girls tried to get close to her only to approach her brother. Shresta Iyer spoke about her brother Shreyas Iyer.

'I am very possessive about my brother' Speaking to Filmygyan, Shresta was asked whether anyone had pretended to be friends with her just so they could get close to Shreyas. Agreeing that this had happened, she said, "Many girls have tried it, but I understood their intention, and at that point, I used to distance myself from them."

Shresta further explained that she believes women can often understand the intentions of other women better, which is why she feels she can help her brother in choosing the right partner. She said, "I am very possessive about my brother. I want the right girl for him. And obviously he will choose the girl, but obviously he will ask me. He will definitely ask for my opinion, I hope so. At that time, I will give my opinion whether I like her or not, because only a girl can understand a girl. Men say that they can understand other men’s intention. Similarly, a girl can understand another girl's intention."

Shresta on elimination Recently, Shresta shared a video of herself returning home after getting eliminated from Lock Upp 2. The video showed her family watching the show on television as she walked in carrying her suitcase. The moment her family saw her, they broke into a celebratory dance, with Shresta happily joining them.Sharing the post, Shresta wrote, "Very happy to be back home right where I truly belong."

Fans also reacted warmly to her elimination. One fan wrote, "You are a queen.Proud of you - you shine on your own & have a pure heart of gold." Another comment read, "Welcome back and we are proud of you." One more fan commented, "Really proud of you 😍you deserve the best , welcome home dear you killed it."