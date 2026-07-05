Shresta Iyer dances her heart out with family after Lock Upp 2 elimination: ‘Happy to be back’

Fans reacted to Shresta's elimination in the comments section. A fan wrote, "You are a queen.Proud of you - you shine on your own & have a pure heart of gold." Another comment read, "Welcome back and we are proud of you." One more comment read, "Really proud of you 😍you deserve the best , welcome home dear you killed it."

Taking to her official Instagram account, Shresta shared a video from her home. It shows her family watching Lock Upp on television, while she is seen walking into the house carrying her suitcase. The moment her family sees Shresta, they break into a celebratory dance, with Shresta happily joining them. The video captures Shresta and her family celebrating her elimination and her return home. Sharing the post, Shresta wrote, "Very happy to be back home right where I truly belong."

Shresta Iyer, the sister of India cricketer Shreyas Iyer , became the first contestant to be eliminated from reality show Lock Upp 2 : Sach Ya Sazaa. She later took to Instagram to share a video reacting to her elimination from the show.

Shresta became the first contestant to be eliminated from Lock Upp 2. The show's host Farah Khan wished her luck after she was announced as the first contestant to exit the reality show. She said, "Although your journey on the show has come to an end, we hope that your journey of coming out of your brother's shadow has just commenced."

Responding to the remark, Shresta said, "That shadow will also stay. Always. Because I'm proud of it." Farah then replied, "It shouldn't act like a shadow but a nurturing shade," to which Shresta added, "That shade will always be there, I will keep working hard."

Kangana grills Ram Kapoor The latest episode of Lock Upp also marked the return of Lock Upp Season 1 host Kangana Ranaut. During the elimination round, Kangana grilled all the contestants and didn't hold back while addressing their performances in the house. She specifically schooled Ram Kapoor for his carefree attitude throughout the game. “Ram, game ko seriously nahi lena tha, aur agar lagta hai ki you are too big for this jail toh aap aayein ho kyu? Apni ye fuhadpan dikhane ke liye.” (Ram, you shouldn’t have taken the game so seriously. And if you think that you are too big for this jail, then why did you come here? To show your stupidity?)

Responding to her criticism, Ram says, “When the right time comes, I will own my truth as well as and better than, anybody here.” Kangana, however, wasn't convinced by Ram's response and continued to question his attitude inside the house.