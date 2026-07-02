Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife calls Shreya Kalra attention-seeking loser for picking up fight with him

Vinny said that Shreya's feud with Ram Kapoor, and then with Yogesh and Akanksha are ways to stay in the limelight to use it against them. “I don't know too much about Splitsvilla but what I will say that this is not Splitsvilla this is Lock Upp. Perhaps there was no one to help you strategise. Tell me one thing, you are speaking about trust but you did not act well in that aspect also when you revealed Akanksha's secret. It was a sensitive thing which she should have revealed herself. What sort of cheap, revenge-seaking is this? I have understood what kind of a person she is.”

Taking to her YouTube account, Vinny posted a long note in which she defended her husband. She started by saying, “How many of you think that this Shreya Kalra in Lock Upp needs therapy? Because what in the world is wrong with her? Who told her that this strategy of feuding with everyone like a bull will make her win the show? Its making her look like a fool.”

Shreya Kalra and Dheeraj Dhoopar's heated argument in the latest episode of Lock Upp : Sach ya Sazaa shocked many. While Dheeraj is secure this week, Shreya is at risk and she called him a ‘loser’ and bootlicker. Meanwhile, Dheeraj confronted her and flashed the middle finger at her. Now Dheeraj's wife Vinny Arora has reacted to the argument, slamming Shreya.

She added, “You are calling everybody chaatu, toh tu bhi chaat le (You call everyone a bootlicker why don't you try that too)? It is just all in your head. After so much kalesh and attention-seeking, the real loser is you. You don't have the sportsmanship to accept the fact that you are at risk, so you did what you did best- you picked a fight for screentime, with Dheeraj. He lost his cool, he told you to shut up but you didn't because then your screentime would be less.”

‘You win the show when you win hearts’ Vinny then went on to add that Dheeraj is not hungry for screentime and he will not bother to look at her because of her negativity. She went on to add that Dheeraj has won a lot of awards and he has proved his merit for years so there is no point in making accusations. He is loved by many and is considered as the Shah Rukh Khan of Television. “You win the show when you win hearts, when you win tasks,” she added. Vinny called Shreya delusional and that she can never win the show like this.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 has kicked off with contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla, Akanksha Chamola, Sreshta Iyer and Sufi Motiwala. It is streaming on Netflix.