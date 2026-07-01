‘No woman would marry a guy like Harshad Chopda’: Shreya Kalra calls actor arrogant, says why he is not getting any work
Harshad Chopda and Shreya Kalra are both participating in Lock Upp season 2. A heated arguement broke out in the latest episode.
The fifth episode of Lock Upp erupted with more clashes and drama, as Shreya Kalra picked up on many contestants for bullying her and not taking a stand. She is ‘at risk’ this week after she failed to win the task. Meanwhile, Harshad Chopda, who is secure, said that no one can go to the level of Shreya and attack others in the house.
What Shreya said
In the episode, Shreya was also seen getting emotional after a heated argument with Pamela and Sufi Motiwala. She told Madhuri that the rest of the gang are desperately trying to revive their career with the show. “Harshad ko koi kaam nahi de raha hain baahar. Arrogant hain woh baahar (Harshad is not getting any work outside, he is so arrogant). That's why he is not married. Because no woman would marry a guy like him.”
Why did Harshad never marry?
In a previous episode, Harshad had opened up about not marrying. The actor, 42, said, "I date but then I get f****d. Bolna kuch hota hain actions kuch aur hote hain (You say something but your actions are different). Log na bohot jyada mean hain (People are very mean). I have felt deafness, emotional deafness. I am saying, saying, saying and the person is not listening and understanding. Aisa lag raha hain ki main baat kar raha hoon baat sunai kyu nahi de raha hain (I am speaking but it is not being heard) The problem is not that I am available, it is that I am too available. Maybe galti meri hi hain (Maybe it is my mistake).”
During the premiere of Lock Upp 2, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh asked Harshad Chopda why he has always kept his personal life away from the public eye. Riteish noted that despite being in the television industry for more than two decades, fans still know very little about him outside of his work.
Responding to the question, Harshad spoke about a painful chapter of his life that he had never shared publicly before. "My fans complained that no one knows anything about me, but I was not always like this. When I came into the industry, I was socially active. I lost my friend and my girlfriend at the same time in 2010. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend, and from then on, I have grown a little wary," he said.
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 has kicked off with contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla, Akanksha Chamola, Sreshta Iyer and Sufi Motiwala. It is streaming on Netflix.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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