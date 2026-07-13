Akanksha Chamola says she has become asexual days after revealing she will divorce Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola revealed at the premiere of Lock Upp that she is going to divorce her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna. The two have been married for almost a decade now. Later she revealed that she was bisexual before her marriage to Gaurav and did not want to become a mother. In the latest episode, Akanksha shared that she has become asexual. Akanksha Chamola talked about becoming asexual in Lock Upp Season 2.

What Akanksha said Akanksha was speaking to Varun Yadav inside the cell where the two talked about their relationships. When Varun asked if she will ever remarry, she said that no, she has no intentions to do so. "Mere ko darr baith gaya hain (A deep fear has set in)."

When Varun asked her further about her sexuality, Akanksha said, “Sexuality keeps changing. Aap ke phases ke upar hota hain ki… mera abhi divorce ho raha hain mujhe abhi kisi se sex nahi chahiye. Ladkiyo ke saath bhi nahi chahiye, admiyo ke saath bhi nahi chahiye. Mera alag phase chal raha hain isey kehte hain asexual (It depends upon your life phase. I am now going through a divorce and I don't want sex now, neither from men nor from women. This is called asexuality).”

Earlier, Akanksha spoke about marriage and said she does not have a maternal instinct. "99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation,” she said.

Akanksha had also shared that she is bisexual. She added, “Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, main attract hoti hoon unke taraf. I think mera woh safe space hain. Growing up, mujhe lagta hain ki its a very male dominated world toh humesha aap mummy, beheno ke taraf jaate ho… kahi na kahi jo comfort zone unse milta hain. I love that feminine energy, I love that comfort and thrive in that. Aise society mein rehte hain jaha log bolte hain ki ladkiya dost nahi rah sakti jealousy hota hain ya competition hota hain. Mere mein woh sab nahi tha, mere liye all females are beautiful. Its a tag that society has given, for me its pure love (I love women, I admire and am attracted to them. They are my safe space. It is a male dominated world and one always gets close to their mother and sisters… that comfort one gets from them. The society says that women cannot be friends but it was never like that for me. There was no competition or jealousy).”