Akanksha Chamola says she has been shamed for not wanting to have kids with Gaurav Khanna: ‘I'm being publicly lynched’
Gaurav Khanna entered Lock Upp season 2 as a visitor, where he talked to wife Akanksha Chamola.
Gaurav Khanna met wife Akanksha Chamola inside the Lock Upp house, where she is currently a participant. Gaurav told her how her revelation of them getting a divorce has become a hot topic outside the show, and Akanksha broke down in tears trying to share that it is the truth after all. She also went to add how she is being shamed for not being with him anymore.
What Gaurav said in Lock Upp
Gaurav met Akanksha and said that he will always support her. He encouraged her to play the game and win it. He shared, “I can’t take it when people say anything against you because legally you’re still my wife and I’m still your husband. I don’t like when people talk bad about anybody who I am with.”
“Everyone thinks we got divorced one and a half years ago. The narrative outside is that we were separated, but I was trying to help you by appearing with you,” he added.
Meanwhile, Akanksha said, “If people can’t accept the fact that two people can be in a mature relationship without any fight, with a smile, and as friends can separate, then that is their problem.”
Akanksha breaks down
Later, she told Pamela, “For almost a year, I have been taking s***. I have been taking grief from everyone. I have been condemned and shamed for not wanting to have kids. These guys told me to leave him and said things like he wants to be a father. I am ruining his life, his chance to be a parent. But now you can't accept that we are separating also?”
When Ram Kapoor went to make her understand, Akanksha said, “It just keeps getting worse and worse for me every day. I am being publicly lynched. It is like a witch trial.”
It all started when Akanksha Chamola revealed during the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 that she is getting a divorce from Gaurav Khanna. The revelation shocked many, as she revealed that this is the first time she is sharing this update about their personal life. She later revealed that she is bisexual and does not want to have kids as she does not have a maternal instinct.
Akanksha Chamola has featured in popular television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time, reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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