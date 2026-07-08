Akanksha Chamola accepts she will always be unlucky in love; Gaurav Khanna tells her in Lock Upp: ‘Band baja diya tune’

Akanksha Chamola made headlines with her revelation at the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 on Netflix, where she arrived as one of the contestants. She is the wife of Television actor Gaurav Khanna, who won the last season of Bigg Boss. She dropped a bombshell and shared that she and Gaurav are headed for a divorce. Akanksha Chamola was in tears explaining her secret in Lock Upp Season 2.

What Gaurav said to Akanksha This week, Gaurav will enter the reality show as a visitor. The promo showed Gaurav and Akanksha having an emotional reunion on the show, where he told her, “Band baja dia tune (You created so much trouble).” Meanwhile, on the tenth episode, Akanksha said, “There's this female friend of mine and she has told me, ‘Unfortunately, you are very unlucky in love and you will always be unlucky in love.’ I was like I have accepted it.”

Akanksha on being bisexual Earlier on the show, Akanksha has revealed that she was bisexual before her marriage to Gaurav. She said, “Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, main attract hoti hoon unke taraf. I think mera woh safe space hain. Growing up, mujhe lagta hain ki its a very male dominated world toh humesha aap mummy, beheno ke taraf jaate ho… kahi na kahi jo comfort zone unse milta hain. I love that feminine energy, I love that comfort and thrive in that. Aise society mein rehte hain jaha log bolte hain ki ladkiya dost nahi rah sakti jealousy hota hain ya competition hota hain. Mere mein woh sab nahi tha, mere liye all females are beautiful. Its a tag that society has given, for me its pure love (I love women, I admire and am attracted to them. They are my safe space. It is a male dominated world and one always gets close to their mother and sisters… that comfort one gets from them. The society says that women cannot be friends but it was never like that for me. There was no competition or jealousy).”

Akanksha said that she feels the most exposed on the show from the first day, and that perhaps it was a ‘mistake’ to come on the show. Farah gave her a hug and comforted her as she broke down in tears.