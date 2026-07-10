‘Das saal khel gayi mere saath’: Gaurav Khanna takes a jibe at Akanksha Chamola on Lock Upp amid divorce revelation

During the conversation, Gaurav spoke about Akanksha's revelation and said, "It is the biggest news right now. We discussed divorce in May. But people think we've been divorced for a year. They are saying she was auditioning for Bigg Boss and I was doing it for sympathy. Everybody wants a piece of this pie. I was so surprised by the way people reacted. They got an open ground to party. Legally, you are still my wife."

When Akanksha entered Lock Upp as a contestant, she revealed a major secret, that she and Gaurav were heading for a divorce. The revelation left fans shocked. She later also shared on the show that she is bisexual and had been in relationships with women before her marriage. During Gaurav's visit to Lock Upp Season 2, Farah Khan gave the couple some private time to talk and discuss their relationship.

Television actor Gaurav Khanna recently appeared on Lock Upp : Sach Ya Sazaa as a guest to support his wife, Akanksha Chamola . During his visit, the actor clarified that despite their separation, they are still legally married and have not yet filed for divorce. However, it was one particular remark he made about Akanksha that caught everyone's attention.

After this, Gaurav was seen comforting Akanksha as she broke down in tears. He asked her not to cry and encouraged her to stay strong and focus on winning the reality show. Later, when Akanksha asked if she stood a chance of winning, Farah interrupted the conversation, saying Akanksha did not need any advice about the game.

To this, Gaurav jokingly replied, "You don't think I know that? Jo 10 saal se mere saath khel gayi, voh koi bhi show jeet sakti hai (The person who played me for 10 years can win any show)."

The internet had a mixed reaction to Gaurav's remark. One of Gaurav's fans commented, "Feeling bad for GK, even after giving so much love, this is what he gets in return." Another commented, “More power to you man, you deserve all the happiness and success.”

About Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola got married in 2016 after dating for some time. The couple tied the knot on 24 November 2016 in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur.

Recently, on Lock Upp, Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav have been living separately for the past year and have decided to divorce, leaving many fans shocked. She also shared that Gaurav has always wanted children, but she "doesn't have a maternal instinct" and does not wish to become a mother, hinting that this may have contributed to their separation.

Last week, fellow contestant Shreya Kalra disclosed Akanksha's secret that she is bisexual. Akanksha later confirmed it herself, revealing that she had been attracted to women and had relationships with women before marrying Gaurav.