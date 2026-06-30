‘Gaurav Khanna wants to have kids, I can't give him that’: Akanksha Chamola breaks silence on why she is divorcing him

Akanksha Chamola revealed during the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 that she is getting a divorce from Gaurav Khanna. The revelation shocked many, as she revealed that this is the first time she is sharing this update about their personal life. In the third episode, Akanksha shared why she is heading for a divorce with inmates Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala. Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola married in 2016.

What Akanksha said about Gaurav Akanksha said, “Jab hum shaadi mein thhe, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it and it was never shut down. But gradually I realised that I am not meant for it and he was okay with it. But I guess, in time, that shifted.”

‘99% want to get married because you want to have kids’ She went on to add, “Now, he wants to have kids and I can't give him that. Nahi hein mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha (I don't have the instinct, I had told him long back). Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hu iss chees ke liye maine tabhi hi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if you want to leave me then leave me fair enough. Log shaadi isliye karte hain lets be honest… 99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation.”

Akanksha then said she does not even want to adopt a baby as she wants to be child-free in her life.

Gaurav has not commented on this matter yet. He is currently participating in Khatron ke Khiladi 15.

About their relationship Akanksha Chamola has featured in popular television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time, reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

During Bigg Boss, Gaurav was emotional after being accused of playing the sympathy card by discussing his wife’s decision not to have children. It all took place last year on Day 1 of the finale week, the finalists faced a tough media interaction. A reporter questioned Gaurav, saying that when he earlier mentioned on the show that his wife does not want children, many viewers felt it was a calculated attempt to gain sympathy.

Responding emotionally, Gaurav defended his wife’s decision and said that while he personally loves children and had wished to become a father after marriage, there are very few men who love their wives enough to sacrifice their own heartfelt wishes. He added that it was a very sensitive issue for him and that he would always respect and stand by whatever his wife decided.

Lock Upp Sach ya Sazaa is available to stream on Netflix.