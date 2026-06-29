After announcing divorce from Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola says: ‘I want to enjoy my freedom’

What Akanksha said Speaking with Shreya Kalra, Akanksha was seen talking about her status. When Shreya asked if she is looking to fall in love, she said not at the moment. She went on to add, “I don't want to fall in love so soon I want to take my time. I got married really young, at 24. Maine literally utna kuch explore or enjoy kiya nahi he (I have not explored and enjoyed life so much) and now after 10 years of being in a good relation I have my free time to explore so I don't want to get into anything else.”

More details Earlier during the premiere, Akanksha said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public."

She went on to add, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.”

Gaurav has not commented on this matter yet. He is currently participating in Khatron ke Khiladi 15.

It was revealed that both Akanksha and Harshad Chopra will be safe in the reality show for the first week as they used one of their lifelines.

Akanksha Chamola has featured in popular television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time, reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 has kicked off with contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla, Akanksha Chamola, Sreshta Iyer and Sufi Motiwala. It is available to watch on Netflix, where new episodes can be streamed from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.