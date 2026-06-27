Akanksha Chamola reveals she and Gaurav Khanna are getting a divorce: 'We have been living separately’

She went on to add, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.”

Speaking on Lock Upp 2, Akanksha said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public."

At the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 on Netflix, Akanksha Chamola arrived as one of the contestants. She is the wife of Television actor Gaurav Khanna , who won the last season of Bigg Boss . During the premiere, when Akanksha was presented with the option to share a confidential secret about her life, she dropped a bombshell and shared that she and Gaurav are headed for a divorce. The news shocked everyone, including hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Earlier this year in January, Akanksha sparked speculation of a separation after sharing a cryptic post on social media. Written in Hindi, the note roughly translated to, “When a relationship is built only on needs, it is the heart that is always sacrificed.”

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna's relationship Akanksha Chamola has featured in popular television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time, reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

During Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav was seen having a heartfelt conversation with YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. During a candid chat in the garden area, Gaurav spoke about his married life with Akanksha, sharing insights into the choices they have made together as a couple over the years. When Mridul asked Gaurav about fatherhood, he revealed, "We will complete 9 years in November."

Following that, Mridul asked if he had kids. Gaurav replied, "No, my wife doesn't want. I want, but it's a love marriage. Whatever she says, manna padega. Pyaar kiya hai toh nibhaana toh padega (Will have to agree. If you've loved, you'll have to see it through).”

Backing his wife's decision, Gaurav shared that he feels Akanksha's concerns are valid. He shared, "Her thinking is also valid. There are a lot of responsibilities. And it's only two of us for each other. If I go for work the entire day and she also gets work, with whom will we keep the kids? We don't want anyone else to take care of them. I had told her that I want, but I understood when she explained.”